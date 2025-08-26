New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) In a unifying message to the nation, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Tuesday that India's diversity is a source of its unity, and having a different ideology is "not a crime".

In a significant speech delivered before eminent personalities, foreign diplomats and others, Bhagwat asserted that Indians, irrespective of their religion, are bound together by common traditions of their ancestors and have had the same DNA for over 40,000 years in "akhand Bharat" (undivided India).

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) believes that "to be united, we don't need to have uniformity".

"We have a culture of living together in harmony. Diversity does not cause disunity. That unity comes from uniformity is not the case. Unity is also in diversity," he said in the address here to kick off a three-day conclave to celebrate 100 years of the RSS.

Bhagwat's address appeared to be aimed at allaying concerns about the Hinduvta organisation, which has been accused by critics of fomenting divisiveness with its alleged anti-minority biases. While Tuesday's statement to some extent is a reiteration of the conciliatory thoughts he has expressed in the past, the timing and the target audience impart greater significance to the speech.

The audience at Vigyan Bhawan included envoys of 25 countries, including the US and the European and Asian countries, some of whom have long held scepticism about the Sangh.

Bhagwat, who will turn 75 next month, insisted that the RSS considers all those as Hindus who are bound together by geography and common traditions, and owe allegiance to the nation or "Bharat Mata".

In fact, the initial part of his speech was devoted to defining Hindu -- for eons a geographical and cultural label for those living in the boundaries of India bounded by oceans and mountains.

He said some people know it but do not acknowledge while some others do not know it.

"Our DNA is the same as well... Living in harmony is our culture," he said.

Outlining the RSS' idea of Hindu Rashtra, he said it has no link to any "satta" (power) and it does not differentiate on account of faith or sect.

"Justice is the same for everyone. Hindu Rashtra does not mean excluding anyone. It does not mean opposing anyone," he said.

In a subtle message streaked with political messaging, Bhagwat said the RSS does not directly or remotely control any organisation affiliated to it, adding that its swayamsevaks (volunteers) working in different places are free and autonomous in their functioning.

The bond between the Sangh and volunteers is unbreakable, and they often consult the organisation, he said. "There is no pressure on them to follow us. They will understand what we believe but they will do as they feel, because they have to take everybody along, as everyone is not swayamsevak in an organisation," he added.

His comments came amid perceived differences between the RSS and the BJP over certain issues.

The Sangh, Bhagwat said, believes in uniting the entire society.

The RSS chief said India could not reach the desired status that it should have in the 75 years of independence, asserting that the RSS' objective is to make the country "vishwaguru" and that the time for India's contribution to the world has arrived.

