'United Hindu Society Guarantees Safety', Says RSS Chief; Lauds Armed Forces In ‘Ops Sindoor’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, in his centenary address in Nagpur, combined reflections on national identity, global diplomacy, and internal challenges while paying homage to RSS founder Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar. The event began with the traditional Shastra Puja, marking 100 years of the organization.

Global Diplomacy & Self-Reliance

Bhagwat said the world is increasingly looking to India for solutions to global issues. Critiquing the United States’ new tariff policy, he underscored that while self-interest drives every nation, interdependence must not become compulsion. He called for strengthening swadeshi and self-reliance without isolating India diplomatically.



"The world functions with dependence on each other; this is how relations between any two nations are maintained. No country can survive in isolation. This dependence must not turn into compulsion... We need to rely on swadeshi and focus on self-reliance... Yet strive to maintain diplomatic relations with all our friendly nations, which will be with our wish and without compulsion," he said, as per ANI.

Bhagwat On Operation Sindoor

Condemning the cross-border terror attack that killed 26 Indians in “Operation Sindoor,” Bhagwat praised the government and armed forces for their decisive response. He said the episode revealed India’s “true friends” while exposing “unconstitutional elements” at home who attempt to destabilize the country.

#WATCH | During the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh, Sarsanghachalak Mohan Bhagwat says, "... Terrorists from across the border killed 26 Indians after asking their religion. The nation was mourning and angry about the terror attack. With complete… pic.twitter.com/24kaq7I6gf — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2025

"The government's dedication, the armed forces' valour, and the unity in the society presented an ideal atmosphere in the country... The role played by various nations after this incident and our operation revealed our true friends. Within the country as well, there are unconstitutional elements who try to destabilise the country," he said.

RSS Chief's Take On Hindu Nationalism

Reiterating the RSS view on nationalism, Bhagwat described Hindu nationalism as rooted in cultural unity and inclusivity, not exclusion. He stressed that India’s identity is civilizational rather than a mere nation-state.



“Complete acceptance and respect for diversity, and the culture that binds us all together, is what we call Hindu nationalism,” he said. “A strong and united Hindu society is the guarantee of the safety and integrity of the country.”