Rishi Sunak Lauds India For Signing UK-FTA, Says This On Tackling Tariff Issue With US

HomeNewsIndiaRishi Sunak Lauds India For Signing UK-FTA, Says This On Tackling Tariff Issue With US

He highlighted the shifting global trade landscape, urging India to pursue broader opportunities beyond transactional gains. Sunak also reflected on his Indian heritage and Hindu faith.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Oct 2025 07:36 PM (IST)
Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday praised India for signing a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the United Kingdom, describing it as a positive step amid ongoing tariff tensions with the United States.

"It's great to see the trade deal being signed, something I started work on, and I'm really pleased that the new government concluded it," Sunak said.

He also lauded the bilateral visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, calling them significant for strengthening ties between the two nations.

India-UK Trade Deal Sends Global Signal

Speaking to NDTV, Sunak noted that while every country acts in its national interest, India’s trade agreement with the UK signals its willingness to negotiate and build mutually beneficial deals.

"In a world becoming more protectionist, India's signing a big trade deal with the UK is an incredible positive sign of its willingness to sit down with countries, find common ground, and create mutually beneficial agreements, while sending important signals globally," he said.

Sunak urged India to pursue broader opportunities beyond transactional relationships, warning that focusing solely on immediate gains limits long-term benefits.

Changing Global Trade Landscape

The former UK leader reflected on how the global trade order has shifted since the post-Cold War era.

"The old global order, the globalisation I grew up with after the fall of the Berlin Wall, is gone, and I don't think it's coming back. We're not yet clear what will replace it, but a couple of themes are clear," Sunak said.

He highlighted multipolarity and domestic capability building as key trends, citing COVID-19’s impact on global supply chains and the strategic approach of countries like China, which factors in security and intellectual property alongside trade.

Personal Reflections

On his Indian heritage and Hindu faith, Sunak shared:

"I am of Indian heritage. I was raised in the Hindu faith, which has played an important role in my upbringing. That’s why, when I first went to Parliament, I took the oath on the Bhagwad Gita. I have always kept, both as Chancellor and as Prime Minister, a little Lord Ganesha on my desk."

Published at : 17 Oct 2025 07:36 PM (IST)
Rishi Sunak India UK FTA
