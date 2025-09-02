Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaRape Accused Punjab AAP MLA Flees Custody After Firing At Police, Runs Car Over Cop

Rape Accused Punjab AAP MLA Flees Custody After Firing At Police, Runs Car Over Cop

Pathanmajra was booked under Section 376 in an old case involving his ex-wife, following which he alleged the Delhi AAP "is trying to rule over Punjab and is suppressing his voice".

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 12:16 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra escaped from police custody on Tuesday after allegedly opening fire on cops. Patganmajra was arrested on rape charges today in an old case involving his ex-wife. Police are chasing him.

According to the Punjab Police, Pathanmajra was being taken to a local police station after his arrest when he fled. He and his accomplices had allegedly fired at the police while fleeing, and had even run over one personnel, which resulted in one cop getting injured, news agency ANI reported. 

Pathanmajra's lawyer Advocate Simranjeet Singh Saggu confirmed his arrest on Tuesday and said that an FIR has been registered against him. He alleged that the case is politically motivated, linking it to the recent political developments in the state in the aftermath of floods.

"An FIR has been registered against Harmeet Singh...A matter was pending before the High Court. The HC disposed it off and marked DIG Ropar Range for inquiry. But this FIR is the ouctcome of the change in political scenario in past two days due to floods. This is against law, against facts and a totally a tug of war between the political people and the bureaucracy," he said. 

"Section for rape and section 420 have been invoked. The complainant had filed the application before SSP Mohali and filed a writ before the High Court. All those allegations were submitted before the High Court by SSP Mohali by way of status report," Saggu added.

According to the lawyer, the complainant had earlier admitted before the Punjab and Haryana High Court that she was in a live-in relationship with the MLA and expressed willingness to continue if the relations improved. Despite this, the sections were invoked, which, Saggu argued, “raises a big question on the system’s working.”

Day Before Arrest, Punjab MLA Claimed Security Cover Removed 

The incident took place a day after the AAP MLA claimed that his security cover of 12 personnel was withdrawn, and the station house officers in his constituency were replaced after he slammed the party's central leadership for the flood crisis and demanded the removal of the officer.

"I knew it beforehand. I told these personnel yesterday that they should prepare. (AAP) Delhi leaders think they can scare me... I want to tell the CM that all MLAs are with you. If you do not listen to me today, then it will be too late. I have been a soldier of the party. They are dictators. Instead of replacing the officers, they are taking action against the MLAs. They want to send a message to all the MLAs by doing this to me," he said.

Pathanmajra had openly blamed senior Irrigation Department officers, including Principal Secretary (Drainage) Krishan Kumar, for deteriorating flood situation in the state. Slamming AAP's central leadership, he had said that the officer has not initiated steps to desilt and clean rivers despite his requests.

Following this, the Punjab MLA said in a post on Facebook that he was booked under Section 376 in an old case involving his ex-wife, alleging the Delhi AAP team "is trying to rule over Punjab and is suppressing his voice".

Published at : 02 Sep 2025 11:53 AM (IST)
