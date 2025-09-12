PMK Founder S Ramadoss Expels Son Anbumani Amid Power Tussle

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaPMK Founder S Ramadoss Expels Son Anbumani Amid Power Tussle

Ramadoss accused Anbumani of leading a separate faction and disregarding the party's collective leadership.

By : PTI | Updated at : 12 Sep 2025 09:57 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chennai, Sep 11 (PTI) Pattali Makkal Katchi founder Dr S Ramadoss expelled his son and former Union Minister Dr Anbumani from the party on Thursday.

Announcing the party's decision, following a power tussle between him and his son, the senior Ramadoss charged Anbumani of running a separate faction, refusing to abide by the party's collective leadership.

"If he wants, he can start his own party and need not continue in the party that I founded (in 1980) and nurtured," Ramadoss told reporters at his Thailapuram residence in neighbouring Villupuram district. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 12 Sep 2025 09:57 AM (IST)
