Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom SpiceJet grounded flights in Mumbai, stranding hundreds of passengers.

Passengers faced prolonged delays, receiving no communication from staff.

Disruption follows recent cancellations, unpaid dues, and airport advisories.

Financial woes limit operational fleet, impacting airline's reliability.

Hundreds of passengers were left stranded at Mumbai airport on Tuesday night after SpiceJet's flight operations from the city came to a standstill, with no aircraft departing after 7 pm. Frustrated travellers gathered in large numbers near the airline's counter, raising slogans and confronting staff over the prolonged delays.

The disruption continued late into the night, leaving passengers uncertain about their travel plans. Several travellers alleged that the airline had failed to communicate the reasons behind the delays or provide revised departure schedules.

Late-Night Departures Delayed As Passengers Await Updates

The disruption extended to flights scheduled for later in the evening. A SpiceJet service slated to depart at 11:30 pm had not commenced boarding, adding to the growing frustration among passengers.

Passengers said they had received neither an explanation for the disruption nor clarity on when their flights would eventually take off.

With departure schedules uncertain, many were left waiting at the terminal without knowing how long the delays would continue. SpiceJet had not issued an official statement on the situation at the time of reporting.

SpiceJet Faces Mounting Operational Challenges

The latest disruption comes amid a series of operational difficulties faced by the budget airline. On November 12, four SpiceJet flights scheduled to operate from Dubai were cancelled after ground-handling company Dnata reportedly suspended check-in services over unpaid dues.

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which manages the national capital's airport under the GMR Group, issued a passenger advisory on November 13, cautioning travellers that some SpiceJet services could face disruptions.

The airline's difficulties have also affected its daily flight schedule. According to an email exchange cited in an NDTV report, SpiceJet had been cancelling between 15 and 20 flights every day while operating approximately 65 scheduled services.

ALSO READ: 'Young Indians Do Not See A Future...': Rahul Gandhi Flags Jobs, Education Crisis During US Tour

Fleet Constraints Add To Airline's Woes

Financial difficulties have reportedly affected the airline's fleet availability as well. SpiceJet was said to have around 12 operational aircraft, with three planes grounded over payment-related disputes with lessors.

Meanwhile, aviation tracking platform Planespotters.net estimated the airline's fleet at approximately 13 aircraft.

The NDTV report further stated that SpiceJet owed Dnata more than 14 million UAE dirhams. However, the suspension of check-in services by the ground-handling company was restricted to November 12.

Mumbai And Delhi Airports Issue Passenger Advisories

Last Friday, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport issued an advisory warning travellers about potential disruptions to SpiceJet services. Mumbai airport followed suit with a similar passenger advisory on Saturday.