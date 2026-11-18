Delhi-NCR Sees Chilly Weather As Temperatures Drop; IMD Predicts Further Dip In Night Temperature

The effects of winter are becoming increasingly noticeable in Delhi-NCR, with cold northwesterly winds and snowfall in the hills bringing a chill to the region. However, there is no significant weather activity expected over northwest India at present.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), night temperatures are likely to drop by around 2 degrees Celsius over the next 48 hours. No major change is expected thereafter.

As per the IMD bulletin, the maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to settle between 25 and 27 degrees Celsius on Wednesday (November 18), while the minimum temperature is expected to remain around 11-13 degrees Celsius.

A day earlier, on Tuesday (November 17), the city recorded a maximum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature fell by 3.2 degrees to 11.6 degrees Celsius, which was 0.7 degrees below normal. The relative humidity ranged between 96 and 100 per cent during this period.

How Will The Weather Be Today?

According to the weather department, the sky is expected to remain clear as the day progresses on Wednesday (November 18). However, people stepping out in the morning should exercise caution, as fog or shallow fog is likely over most areas. Some parts of the city may also witness moderate fog.

The foggy conditions are likely to affect visibility. The chill is also expected to intensify, with temperatures likely to fall during the morning and night.

During the day, northwesterly winds are expected to blow at a speed of 5-10 kmph.

Similar Weather Conditions Likely To Continue This Week

The weather is expected to remain largely unchanged between November 19 and 23. During this period, the maximum temperature is likely to range between 20 and 26 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to remain between 11 and 14 degrees Celsius.

There is no likelihood of rainfall during the period.

Minimum Temperature Drops Over The Past 24 Hours

Delhi did not witness any significant change in the maximum temperature over the past 24 hours. However, the minimum temperature dropped by 1-3 degrees Celsius.

During this period, the minimum temperature across the city remained around 12-15 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature ranged between 25 and 28 degrees Celsius.

Westerly winds also prevailed over Delhi, reaching speeds of 10-15 kmph.