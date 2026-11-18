Jammu, Nov 17 (PTI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said he would not claim that his government was unable to work due to limited powers under the Union Territory status, asserting that he had entered the electoral battlefield fully aware of the challenges.

Abdullah visited Kathua, where he inaugurated and laid foundation stones for six development projects worth Rs 9.07 crore, including the Lakhanpur Water Supply Scheme and five other works of public importance.

"I am among those who have never used circumstances as an excuse. I am not someone who would throw up my hands and say that I am not being allowed to work. I am not someone who would say, 'Please allow us to work, give us permission to function'," Abdullah said, addressing a gathering there.

Referring to the circumstances under which his government was functioning, he said, "Before contesting the elections, we knew that we were a Union Territory. We knew that the road ahead would not be easy. Despite knowing the challenges, we still stepped into the electoral battlefield with our eyes wide open," he said.

Abdullah further maintained that Jammu and Kashmir being a Union Territory is a reality. "It is a Union Territory, and we cannot go beyond that constitutional reality. We did not become a Union Territory by our own choice. Had it been left to us, this would never have happened. Unfortunately, this is not within our powers," he said.

The chief minister said the arrangement under which Jammu and Kashmir was being governed made functioning difficult, but he had never used the circumstances as an excuse.

"Those who created this arrangement, as well as those governing us, belong to the same government. Working under these circumstances is certainly not easy. But I am among those who have never used circumstances as an excuse," he said.

The chief minister said he and his party were fully aware of the challenges before entering the electoral contest.

"If today we say that we cannot work because Jammu and Kashmir is a Union Territory, we would be deceiving ourselves as well as the people. And there is no truth in such an argument," he added. PTI AB AB RUK

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