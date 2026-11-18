Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahul Gandhi warned of India's impending economic disaster.

Cited widespread unemployment and education system deficiencies as causes.

Noted youth frustration over uncertain futures and job prospects.

Gandhi spoke at Columbia University during his US visit.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday warned that India was heading towards an economic crisis, pointing to widespread unemployment and serious concerns over the country's education system. He made the remarks while interacting with students and faculty at Columbia University in New York during his two-day visit to the United States.

"The blunt thing is that India is sitting on an economic disaster. That's the reality. One can brush it aside, the media can brush it aside, but India's got a massive unemployment problem. India's got a massive problem with its education system," the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

Gandhi was responding to a question from moderator Lydia Polgreen about the concerns and aspirations of India's younger generation. He said an increasing number of young people, particularly those from middle-class families with formal education, were becoming frustrated with the state of affairs and uncertain about their future.

"We've been studying this, we've been looking into this, and the reason is very interesting, which is that the crux of it is they do not see a future for themselves," he said.

Rahul Gandhi On Why India's Youth Are Frustrated

Explaining the growing discontent among young people, Gandhi said many were losing confidence in the career paths and opportunities available to them. He suggested that the absence of a clear future was at the heart of their frustration.

He also pointed to an emerging disconnect between young people and their parents over career choices and professional success. According to Gandhi, the younger generation increasingly questions whether the advice and experiences of their parents remain relevant in today's economic environment.

"So what they're actually saying to their parents, and we're hearing this from the parents, listen, You're not successful, you don't have a job, you can't tell us to do what you did because it doesn't work," he said.

Unemployment, Education System Remain Key Concerns

Gandhi maintained that unemployment, limited career prospects and shortcomings in the education system were pressing challenges that could not be ignored or dismissed.

His remarks placed the difficulties faced by India's youth at the centre of his interaction at Columbia University, where he discussed the wider economic and social concerns affecting the country.

The former Congress president is on a two-day visit to the US and addressed students and faculty members at the New York university. He is also scheduled to visit the University of Chicago on Tuesday, November 18.