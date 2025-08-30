Drones Crucial For Modern Wars, Says Rajnath Singh, Points To Russia-Ukraine War

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaDrones Crucial For Modern Wars, Says Rajnath Singh, Points To Russia-Ukraine War

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasised integrating drones into India's military strategy, citing their crucial role in modern warfare, evidenced by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Aug 2025 06:23 PM (IST)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday underscored the urgent need to integrate drones into India’s military strategy, describing them as a decisive element in modern warfare.

Speaking at the inauguration of defence manufacturer Raphe mPhibr Pvt Ltd’s new equipment and engine-testing facility in Noida, Singh said drones are no longer limited to surveillance but have evolved into a critical combat asset. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also attended the event.

“When we hear the word ‘aircraft’, images of Tejas, Rafale and fighter jets often come to mind. This is natural, as they are combat aircraft. But in today’s changing times, drones have emerged as a major force in this field. They can be deployed even in regions where larger machines cannot reach,” Singh said.

Drawing on lessons from global conflicts, the minister pointed to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war as evidence of drones’ expanding role. “If you observe carefully, drones are being used extensively — earlier, now, and continuously. This shows how vital they have become and why incorporating them into our war policy is absolutely essential,” he noted.

Singh also highlighted the shift in drone technology over the decades. Initially confined to surveillance and reconnaissance, drones gradually developed into advanced combat systems. “Countries that invested in drone technology gained a decisive edge, while those that lagged behind were left disadvantaged,” he explained.

Expressing pride in India’s progress, Singh said the nation had moved from importing drones to building them indigenously. “Today, we are designing, developing, and manufacturing drones within the country. Many entrepreneurs are driving this change, and their contribution deserves the highest praise,” he said, adding that the development reflected the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Published at : 30 Aug 2025 06:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Drones Russia Ukraine War Rajnath SIngh
