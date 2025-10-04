Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaRajasthan Congress Leader Rameshwar Dudi Passes Away At 62 After Prolonged Illness

Senior Congress leader and former Leader of Opposition Rameshwar Dudi has passed away at 62 after battling illness for two years. His funeral will take place in Bikaner.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Oct 2025 09:49 AM (IST)
Veteran Congress leader and farmer representative Rameshwar Dudi has passed away at the age of 62 in Bikaner after a prolonged illness. The former Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly had been in a coma for more than two years following a brain stroke in August 2023. His last rites will be performed today in his hometown, where supporters and party workers are gathering to pay their final respects.

Dudi’s passing has left Rajasthan’s political landscape in mourning. Messages of condolence poured in from across the Congress leadership, with former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, state party president Govind Dotasra, and Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully remembering him as a leader who consistently raised his voice for farmers and the underprivileged.

ALSO READ: 'Significant Step Forward': PM Modi Hails Trump's Leadership As Hamas Agrees To Gaza Peace Deal

A Life Dedicated To Public Service

Born on 1 July 1963, Rameshwar Dudi began his political journey as a student activist and rose steadily through the ranks of the Congress party. His grassroots leadership was first recognised when he served as Pradhan of Nokha between 1995 and 1999. He later represented Bikaner in the 13th Lok Sabha from 1999 to 2004, serving on the Food, Civil Supplies and Public Distribution Committee.

In state politics, Dudi left a lasting mark as the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly from 2013 to 2018, where he was known for his strong advocacy of farmer rights. His wife, Sushila Dudi, currently serves as a Congress MLA, carrying forward the family’s political legacy.

A Political Journey Marked By Milestones

Throughout his career, Dudi held several key positions:

  • Pradhan of Nokha (1995–1999)
  • Member of Parliament, Bikaner (1999–2004)
  • Bikaner District Chief (2005–2010)
  • MLA from Nokha (2013)
  • Leader of Opposition, Rajasthan Assembly (2014–2018)
  • Chairman of Rajasthan State Agro-Industries Development Board (2022)

Despite his rising stature, colleagues often described him as a simple and approachable leader, deeply connected to rural communities. His political life was marked by an unwavering focus on farmers, labourers, and the marginalised.

Dudi’s death marks the end of an era in Rajasthan politics, particularly for farmer movements where his voice carried immense weight. The funeral will take place at Bikaner’s Pugal Road Baghechi ground. Leaders, colleagues, and supporters are expected to gather in large numbers to honour the leader whose public life was dedicated to service and social justice.

Published at : 04 Oct 2025 09:47 AM (IST)
