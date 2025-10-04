Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'Significant Step Forward': PM Modi Hails Trump's Leadership As Hamas Agrees To Gaza Peace Deal

PM Modi also added that  India would "continue to strongly support all efforts towards a durable and just peace," highlighting the importance of stability in the Middle East.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Oct 2025 08:25 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday welcomed Hamas partial acceptance of Donald Trump Gaza peace plan, calling it a significant step forward. He also praised the US President peace efforts, which paved the way for Hamas to agree to the release of all Israeli hostages.

PM Modi also added that India would continue to strongly support all efforts towards a durable and just peace, highlighting the importance of stability in the Middle East.

"We welcome President Trump leadership as peace efforts in Gaza make decisive progress. Indications of the release of hostages mark a significant step forward. India will continue to strongly support all efforts towards a durable and just peace," PM Modi wrote on X.

 

Published at : 04 Oct 2025 08:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi Hamas Israel Gaza War Gaza Peace Deal
