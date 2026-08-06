Nagpur Teen Rape Accused Refuses Medical Exam; Seeks Pizza, Better Bed In Police Lock-Up

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom 19-year-old arrested for abducting, sexually assaulting 16-year-old girl.

Police rescued minor, tied and injured, from rented flat.

Accused refuses cooperation, demands special comforts, hinders investigation.

Fake Instagram profile allegedly used to coerce, assault minor.

A 19-year-old man arrested for allegedly abducting and sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Nagpur has reportedly refused to cooperate with investigators, with police claiming he has instead focused on demanding special comforts while in custody. The accused, identified as Nirbhay alias Akash Madhav Pakhare, was arrested after police rescued the minor from a rented flat in Nagpur late on Monday. According to investigators, the teenager, who is the daughter of a senior government official, had allegedly been confined against her will for more than a day.

Police said the accused's refusal to undergo medical procedures and provide access to electronic devices has slowed the investigation, even as officers continue to gather evidence in the case.

Accused Refuses Medical Examination, Blocks Digital Probe

Investigators said Pakhare has declined to undergo a medical examination and refused medical treatment since being taken into custody. Officials also alleged that he has withheld the passwords to both his mobile phone and the survivor's device, which police claim remained under his control during the period of her alleged captivity, as per a reports. Investigators believe the devices could contain crucial digital evidence relevant to the case.

According to a police official, rather than assisting the investigation, the accused complained about the condition of the lock-up, describing the walls as dirty and the toilet as foul-smelling. He allegedly sought pizza for breakfast, premium meals for dinner, a comfortable bed and mosquito repellents during his stay in custody.

Police said his lack of cooperation has posed challenges in advancing the investigation.

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Teenager Found Bound Inside Rented Flat

The case began after the 16-year-old was reported missing on August 2, following which her family lodged a complaint at the Hudkeshwar police station.

Using technical surveillance, investigators tracked the girl's location to a rented flat in Nagpur and entered the premises at around 11 pm on Monday.

According to police, the teenager was found lying on a bed with her hands and legs tied, while the accused was allegedly standing nearby holding a belt. A knife was also recovered from close to the bed.

Officials said the survivor had multiple injury marks on her body and was taken to hospital for medical treatment after being rescued.

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Fake Instagram Profile Allegedly Used To Gain Victim's Trust

Police alleged that Pakhare created a fake Instagram account under the name "Akash Mehra" last year to establish contact with the teenager.

Investigators claim he gradually gained her trust before obtaining intimate photographs of her. He is then alleged to have threatened to circulate the images online, coercing the girl into continuing to meet him.

Police further alleged that the survivor was sexually assaulted at a hotel on earlier occasions and was later called to a rented accommodation in Dighori whenever the accused visited Nagpur.