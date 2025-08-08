The Congress party will mount a major protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Friday, August 8, alleging large-scale manipulation in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka. Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi will fly in on the same day to lead the rally, which the party says is intended to hold the Election Commission to account for “serious lapses” in the voting process.

Rahul Gandhi To Lead Protest In Bengaluru

The demonstration, branded “Our Vote, Our Right, Our Struggle”, was initially slated for August 5 but postponed following the death of veteran Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Shibu Soren. The event is now set to begin at 10:30 a.m. and will feature speeches by senior leaders including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar. The spotlight will be on alleged voter list irregularities in the Mahadevapura and Rajajinagar assembly segments.

Congress claims its internal review uncovered manipulation involving over 1,00,000 votes in Mahadevapura alone, which it argues was decisive in the Bengaluru Central constituency outcome. While Congress polled 6,26,208 votes in the seat, the BJP won with 6,58,915— a margin of 32,707, reported PTI. Rahul Gandhi has highlighted that Congress led in six of seven assembly segments but suffered a crushing loss in Mahadevapura by over 1,14,000 votes.

Shivakumar said the party was holding the rally at Freedom Park to comply with court orders limiting mass gatherings elsewhere in the city. He confirmed participation from ministers, legislators, and even defeated candidates as a show of unity.

Traffic Curbs In Place For Protest

Bengaluru Traffic Police have issued an advisory ahead of the rally and Rahul Gandhi’s arrival. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic East) Sahil Bagla, IPS, announced parking bans on key stretches and urged motorists to avoid:

Morning (10:30 a.m.–11:30 a.m.): Old Airport Road, M.G. Road, Cubbon Road

Evening (3:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m.): Old Airport Road, M.G. Road, Cubbon Road



Additional restrictions will apply on Chalukya Road, Shantala Junction, and adjacent areas, with parking prohibited in multiple zones to ease congestion.