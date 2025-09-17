Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaRahul Gandhi’s ‘H-Bomb’ Reveal Tomorrow? LoP To Address Presser After He Claimed ‘Explosive Vote Chori Proof’

Rahul Gandhi’s ‘H-Bomb’ Reveal Tomorrow? LoP To Address Presser After He Claimed ‘Explosive Vote Chori Proof’

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition, will hold a press conference in Delhi, announced by Pawan Khera. Exactly a week ago, Gandhi had reiterated his allegation that governments were being formed through “vote theft” and vowed to soon present what he described as “dynamic and explosive evidence.”

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Sep 2025 10:43 PM (IST)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, is set to address a special press conference in Delhi on Thursday. The briefing will take place at the Indira Bhawan Auditorium at 10 am, Congress leader Pawan Khera announced on X.

Khera wrote, “Tomorrow 18 Sept, Special Press Briefing by the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Shri Rahul Gandhi at 10 am at Indira Bhawan Auditorium. Media is requested to be seated by 9.30 am.”

The presser is expected to focus on Gandhi's claims regarding irregularities in the voting process, although Pawan Khera did not specify the same.

Rahul Gandhi Promised ‘Dynamic, Explosive Proof’, Renewed ‘H-Bomb’ Claim 

Exactly a week ago, Gandhi had reiterated his allegation that governments were being formed through “vote theft” and vowed to soon present what he described as “dynamic and explosive evidence.”

Speaking to reporters, Gandhi said, “We are about to give you dynamic and explosive evidence. The slogan ‘vote chor, gaddi chor’ (vote thief, vacate your seat of power) is being echoed across the country. The fire is spreading since it is the truth. It is a fact that governments are being formed by stealing votes. We guarantee that we will be providing you with the proofs.”

According to ANI, he also accused the Election Commission of “choreographing” elections in coordination with the BJP. He maintained that the Congress would continue sharing research-backed findings, pointing to his earlier disclosure of alleged irregularities in the Mahadevapura Assembly segment in Karnataka.

During his recent two-day visit to Raebareli, Gandhi told reporters that the Congress would keep presenting the truth behind vote theft “in more and more dramatic ways.” As quoted by PTI, he said, “The main slogan is ‘vote chor, gaddi chhod’ and that is being proved across the country. We will prove it again and again in more and more dramatic ways.”

At a closed-door interaction with Congress workers in Dedauli, under Harchandpur Vidhan Sabha, Gandhi pointed to examples from Maharashtra and Karnataka. PTI sources quoted him as saying that after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, “nearly one crore new voters had entered the election system” before the Maharashtra assembly polls. He alleged that this benefitted the BJP, while votes of Congress and its allies remained unchanged. Gandhi further claimed that the Election Commission refused to share voter lists or provide video evidence despite repeated requests.

On Karnataka, Gandhi said scrutiny of just one assembly seat in Bengaluru Central had revealed around two lakh fake voters, which he claimed aided the BJP’s victory. He added that such “irregularities” were not confined to Maharashtra and Karnataka but were also present in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat, with the latter on what he described as a “massive scale.”

BJP Dismisses 'Vote Chori' Charge

Earlier this month, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia dismissed the Congress’ allegations, comparing the party to a “student who does not study, fails exams, and then blames EVMs instead of accepting defeat.”

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was fulfilling the dreams of the Constitution through landmark moves like the abrogation of Article 370. “The BJP, like a good student, performs well in the exam, and later we thank the people, whereas the Congress is like a student that doesn’t study, and after they fail, they blame the EVMs… It shows that the petty politics of the corrupt Congress party and its ideologies have been rejected all over the country,” he remarked, as per ANI.

The Election Commission had also slammed Rahul Gandhi for his allegations, refusing to relent to demands for a machine-readable voter list and CCTV footage of voters.

Also read
Published at : 17 Sep 2025 10:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Election Commission Rahul Gandhi BJP Congress Breaking News ECI ABP Live Vote Chori Vote Chori Row
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Rahul Gandhi’s ‘H-Bomb’ Reveal Tomorrow? LoP To Address Presser After He Claimed ‘Explosive Vote Chori Proof’
Rahul Gandhi’s ‘H-Bomb’ Reveal Tomorrow? LoP To Address Presser After He Claimed ‘Vote Chori Proof'
World
After Trump, Modi Gets Birthday Call From 'Friend' Putin; Talks Special Ties, Ukraine War
After Trump, Modi Gets Birthday Call From 'Friend' Putin; Talks Special Ties, Ukraine War
Cricket
Pakistan Backtracks From Boycott Threat? Team Leaves For Dubai Stadium, Match With UAE Delayed By 1 Hour
Pakistan Backtracks From Boycott Threat? Team Leaves For Dubai Stadium, Match With UAE Delayed By 1 Hour
India
‘Go And Ask The Deity’: CJI Gavai Faces Backlash For Remark On Vishnu Idol Restoration Plea
‘Ask The Deity’: CJI Gavai Faces Backlash For Remark On Vishnu Idol Restoration Plea
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Ajit Pawar Convoy Drama, Satara Firing, Flood Chaos And Bus Fire Panic Across India
Breaking: Communal Clash In Meerut, Torrential Rains Flood Jalna; Attacks And Relief Efforts
Breaking: Supreme Court Stays Key Waqf Amendments, Owaisi Warns Of Larger Threats Ahead
Breaking: Pm Modi Turns 75, Nation Celebrates With Prayers, Art, Global Greetings And Tributes
Breaking News: Rapid Gunfire in Noida Sector 122, Miscreants Open Fire, Vandalize Vehicles | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
How PM Modi Shapes Narratives As An Efficient Communicator | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget