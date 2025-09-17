Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, is set to address a special press conference in Delhi on Thursday. The briefing will take place at the Indira Bhawan Auditorium at 10 am, Congress leader Pawan Khera announced on X.

Khera wrote, “Tomorrow 18 Sept, Special Press Briefing by the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Shri Rahul Gandhi at 10 am at Indira Bhawan Auditorium. Media is requested to be seated by 9.30 am.”

Tomorrow 18 Sept, Special Press Briefing by the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Shri Rahul Gandhi at 10 am at Indira Bhawan Auditorium.

Media is requested to be seated by 9.30 am.

कल दिनांक 18 सितम्बर को सुबह 10 बजे इंदिरा भवन ऑडिटोरियम में लोक सभा में नेता प्रतिपक्ष श्री… — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) September 17, 2025

The presser is expected to focus on Gandhi's claims regarding irregularities in the voting process, although Pawan Khera did not specify the same.

Rahul Gandhi Promised ‘Dynamic, Explosive Proof’, Renewed ‘H-Bomb’ Claim

Exactly a week ago, Gandhi had reiterated his allegation that governments were being formed through “vote theft” and vowed to soon present what he described as “dynamic and explosive evidence.”

Speaking to reporters, Gandhi said, “We are about to give you dynamic and explosive evidence. The slogan ‘vote chor, gaddi chor’ (vote thief, vacate your seat of power) is being echoed across the country. The fire is spreading since it is the truth. It is a fact that governments are being formed by stealing votes. We guarantee that we will be providing you with the proofs.”

#WATCH | Raebareli | Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "We are going to present dynamic, explosive proofs to you. The slogan 'Vote chor, gaddi chhor' is reverberating across the nation. It is a fact that governments are being formed by stealing votes. We guarantee… pic.twitter.com/GIjqJhfi18 — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2025

According to ANI, he also accused the Election Commission of “choreographing” elections in coordination with the BJP. He maintained that the Congress would continue sharing research-backed findings, pointing to his earlier disclosure of alleged irregularities in the Mahadevapura Assembly segment in Karnataka.

During his recent two-day visit to Raebareli, Gandhi told reporters that the Congress would keep presenting the truth behind vote theft “in more and more dramatic ways.” As quoted by PTI, he said, “The main slogan is ‘vote chor, gaddi chhod’ and that is being proved across the country. We will prove it again and again in more and more dramatic ways.”

At a closed-door interaction with Congress workers in Dedauli, under Harchandpur Vidhan Sabha, Gandhi pointed to examples from Maharashtra and Karnataka. PTI sources quoted him as saying that after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, “nearly one crore new voters had entered the election system” before the Maharashtra assembly polls. He alleged that this benefitted the BJP, while votes of Congress and its allies remained unchanged. Gandhi further claimed that the Election Commission refused to share voter lists or provide video evidence despite repeated requests.

On Karnataka, Gandhi said scrutiny of just one assembly seat in Bengaluru Central had revealed around two lakh fake voters, which he claimed aided the BJP’s victory. He added that such “irregularities” were not confined to Maharashtra and Karnataka but were also present in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat, with the latter on what he described as a “massive scale.”

BJP Dismisses 'Vote Chori' Charge

Earlier this month, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia dismissed the Congress’ allegations, comparing the party to a “student who does not study, fails exams, and then blames EVMs instead of accepting defeat.”

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was fulfilling the dreams of the Constitution through landmark moves like the abrogation of Article 370. “The BJP, like a good student, performs well in the exam, and later we thank the people, whereas the Congress is like a student that doesn’t study, and after they fail, they blame the EVMs… It shows that the petty politics of the corrupt Congress party and its ideologies have been rejected all over the country,” he remarked, as per ANI.

The Election Commission had also slammed Rahul Gandhi for his allegations, refusing to relent to demands for a machine-readable voter list and CCTV footage of voters.