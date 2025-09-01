Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeElection 2025‘Hydrogen Bomb Coming, Modi Won't Be Able To Show His Face’: Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Vote Chori’ In Patna Rally

Rahul Gandhi concluded his 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, warning the BJP of a forthcoming "hydrogen bomb" of evidence exposing alleged "vote theft." He claimed PM Modi would be disgraced upon its release.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Sep 2025 03:37 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday issued a sharp warning to the BJP, claiming that his party will soon unveil a “hydrogen bomb” of revelations on alleged “vote chori” (vote theft). He asserted that once the evidence is made public, Prime Minister Narendra Modi “will not be able to show his face to the country”.

The remarks came at the concluding event of his ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar, a campaign launched to highlight alleged irregularities in the electoral rolls through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

Speaking at the rally, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said: “I want to tell the BJP people. Have you heard of anything bigger than an atom bomb, it is a hydrogen bomb. BJP people, be ready, a hydrogen bomb is coming. People are soon going to find out the reality of vote chori. In the coming time, I am guaranteeing you that after the hydrogen bomb (comes), Narendra Modi ji will not be able to show his face to the country.”

He alleged that votes were stolen in the Maharashtra assembly elections and pointed to Mahadevapura in Karnataka’s Bangalore Central Lok Sabha seat as another instance where, according to him, the Congress exposed “vote chori” with evidence.

‘Vote Theft Means Theft of Rights’: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi told the youth of Bihar that “vote chori means theft of rights, theft of democracy, theft of employment”. He accused the BJP of snatching away ration cards and land, while favouring industrialists Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani.

“The Election Commission of India does not give us the voter list, videography… ‘Vote Chori’ means the theft of our rights, reservation, employment, education, democracy. They will take away your ration card, land and give it to Adani and Ambani,” he said.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Rahul Gandhi added that a new slogan has gained traction during the yatra: “Vote chor, gaddi chhodd” (“Vote thief, leave the throne”), which, according to him, is resonating not just in Bihar but “even in China and America”.

He also linked the BJP to the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination, saying, “The forces who murdered Mahatma Gandhi, the same forces are trying to destroy the Constitution of Dr BR Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi. We will not let them destroy the Constitution of India… We received a lot of support during the yatra.”

INDIA Bloc’s Joint Show

The concluding march in Patna, titled ‘Gandhi se Ambedkar’, saw top leaders of the INDIA bloc joining Rahul Gandhi, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, Vikassheel Insan Party chief Mukesh Sahani, CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, CPI(M) leader M A Baby, CPI’s Annie Raja, TMC MP Yusuf Pathan, and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut.

The march began with floral tributes at Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Gandhi Maidan before police stopped the procession midway at Dak Bungalow crossing, where the leaders addressed the crowd.

Congress president Kharge also lashed out at the Prime Minister, saying, “PM Modi is attempting to win in Bihar through vote theft. You need to remain vigilant. If you are not careful, these people will drown you.”

The 1,300-km-long ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’, launched on August 17 from Sasaram, traversed 110 assembly constituencies across 25 districts in Bihar, with the aim of rallying public opinion against alleged threats to voting rights.

