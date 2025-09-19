Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday conducted a press conference, continuing his attack on the Election Commission of India over allegations of ‘vote chori’ and claiming that the ECI is protecting those responsible. He also called on India’s Gen Z to defend the Constitution, protect democracy, and prevent electoral manipulation.

In his press conference as the Leader of Opposition, Rahul accused the ECI of using a centralized software system that deleted over 6,000 names from the Aland constituency while adding names in Rajura. He also challenged Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to respond to his claims, which he said were backed by “100 percent proof.”

Following the conference, Gandhi turned to social media platform X, urging India’s youth, those born between 1995 and 2010, to step forward. He wrote:

"The nation's youth, the nation's students, the nation's Gen Z, will defend the Constitution, protect democracy, and stop vote theft. I always stand with them. Jai Hind!"

Congress allies back Gandhi’s call

Indian Overseas Congress Chief Sam Pitroda appeared in the media after a long break and, in an interview with IANS, said, “All I would do at this stage is I would request the youth of India to add their voice to the lone voice of Rahul Gandhi.”

Watch: On Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi’s appeal for Gen Z to step forward and protect democracy in India, Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda says, "All I would do at this stage is I would request the youth of India to add their voice to the lone voice of Rahul Gandhi" pic.twitter.com/msmT1wrz6t — IANS (@ians_india) September 19, 2025

He added, “The main message is that elections affect future generations more than people like us, who have very little time left. Rahul Gandhi’s words are true, but he can’t do it alone. He speaks; others don’t. If we believe in it, we must join hands and amplify our voice. All political parties, Congress leaders, youth leaders, civil society, lawyers, and others must lend their voice.”

BJP responds with sharp warnings

The BJP swiftly countered Gandhi’s remarks. Party MP Nishikant Dubey posted on X:

"Gen Z is against family politics. Why would they tolerate Rahul Ji after Nehru Ji, Indira Ji, Rajiv Ji, Sonia Ji? They are against corruption; why wouldn't they chase you away? They want to make an Islamic nation in Bangladesh and a Hindu nation in Nepal; why wouldn't they make India a Hindu nation? Get ready to leave the country, they are coming..."

Gen Z परिवार वाद के खिलाफ है

1.वह नेहरु जी,इंदिरा जी,राजीव जी,सोनिया जी के बाद राहुल जी को क्यूँ बर्दाश्त करेगा?…

2. वह भ्रष्टाचार के खिलाफ है, आपको क्यूँ नहीं भगाएगा?

3. वह बांग्लादेश में इस्लामिक राष्ट्र तथा नेपाल में हिंदू राष्ट्र बनाना चाहता है,वह भारत को हिंदू राष्ट्र क्यूँ… https://t.co/Rbdt6g82Ou — Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) September 18, 2025

Dubey elaborated in a follow-up post on Friday:

"We said they stand with the youth of the country, and the honorable Prime Minister is also continuously striving for social change in the campaign against dynastic ideology and corruption. This time, all dynastic politics will be out."

Speaking to ANI, Dubey further explained:

"Gen Z means the next generation, the youth, and how they want to decide about their nation and change the government. The Gen Z had already done this in India," he said, citing the Anna Hazare movement and Arvind Kejriwal’s rise as examples.

He criticized Gandhi for referencing youth protests in Nepal and Bangladesh:

"During the Nirbhaya case, one lakh people were on the streets in 2013, but the BJP decided not to instigate violence... Rahul Gandhi wants to associate himself with what happened in Nepal and Bangladesh. At both places, the Gen Z was against nepotism and 'Parivarvaad'... Where is the 'Parivarvaad'? It has been in the Gandhi family for decades... If he wants to provoke Gen Z, then I am with Rahul Gandhi; the entire Congress party will have to abscond from the country... In Nepal and Bangladesh, the Gen Z were against corruption... All the scams have been done by the Congress. We have no allegation of a scam in the last 11 years."

#WATCH | Delhi | Over Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi's GenZ post on X, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey says, "Rahul Gandhi wants to instigate civil war in India... He is working with the Soros Foundation to divide the nation... If Gen Z rises in India, Congress and its allies would be seen… pic.twitter.com/AHTE6YW3UM — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2025

Dubey also accused Gandhi of instigating ideological tension:

"Bangladeshi Gen Z wanted to make an Islamic nation, and Nepali Gen Z wants a Hindu Rashtra. India is a secular nation, but if the Gen Z demands a Hindu Rashtra, what would you do then? Not just Congress; its allies too are dynastic parties. Rahul Gandhi wants to instigate civil war in India. Using the same civil war, Rahul Gandhi's grandfather, Nehru, divided the nation... He is working with the Soros Foundation to divide the nation. The BJP stands with the Gen Z. The Congress and its allies would be seen absconding from the nation."

#WATCH | Delhi | Over his statement that the BJP would support the Gen Z movement if any, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey says, "... If Gen Z wants to create a Hindu Rashtra, we will oppose it. Because those who live in India are already Hindus... If they want to include Hindu Rashtra in… https://t.co/HtxdqVjKGl pic.twitter.com/npBKgPjn1p — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2025

The exchange highlights growing political polarization, with Congress and BJP attempting to mobilize India’s youth around sharply contrasting visions for the country’s democratic future.