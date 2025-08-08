Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'Already Took Oath...': Rahul Gandhi Responds To EC's Demand For Separate Affidavit Over Vote Theft Allegation

Rahul Gandhi accused the Election Commission of colluding with the BJP to manipulate votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls at a Karnataka rally.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Aug 2025 01:40 PM (IST)

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, addressed a large crowd at the ‘Vote Adhikaar Rally’ in Karnataka on Friday, accusing the Election Commission (EC) of colluding with the BJP to manipulate votes during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He asserted that Congress has stood firm in protecting the Constitution of India amid these challenges.

'Took Oath In Front Of Constitution': Rahul Gandhi

Responding to demands from the EC for an affidavit and oath, Gandhi said he has already taken a constitutional oath inside Parliament. "The Election Commission is asking me for an affidavit. They are telling me that I need to take an oath. But I have already taken an oath inside the Parliament, and I have taken it in front of the Constitution," he said.

He further emphasised the values enshrined in the Indian Constitution, invoking the voices of great leaders such as Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, Basavana, Narayana Guru, and Phule. He said, "Our Constitution of India gives the right to every person to vote...In the last election, a question arose before us, first it was Lok Sabha polls, then Maharashtra and Karnataka elections...In Maharashtra, INDIA alliance wins the Lok Sabha polls but 4 months later BJP wins Assembly polls in the state...This was shocking. We found that one crore new voters voted in the Assembly elections in Maharashtra."

Rahul Demands EC To Release Videos From Past Decade 

Highlighting discrepancies in recent elections, Gandhi cited the Maharashtra assembly polls as an example where the I.N.D.I.A. bloc won the Lok Sabha elections but lost the Assembly polls within four months amid a surge of over one crore new voters. He alleged similar vote theft occurred in the Mahadevapura assembly segment during the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka.

Gandhi demanded that the Election Commission release voter lists and video recordings from the past 10 years immediately, accusing the EC of being complicit if it refuses to provide machine-readable data and CCTV footage. 

Published at : 08 Aug 2025 01:40 PM (IST)
