Rahul Gandhi Tears Into BJP-RSS Abroad, Calls Ideology ‘Cowardice At Its Core’

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has warned that India’s democratic system faces its “biggest threat yet,” directly targeting the Narendra Modi government during a student interaction at EIA University in Colombia.

Speaking to engineering students, Gandhi described India as a nation defined by its diversity. “India has many religions, traditions, and languages. A democratic system provides a place for everyone. But right now, the democratic system is under attack from all sides,” he said.

His comments quickly drew sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which accused him of tarnishing India’s image overseas. Party leaders branded him the “Leader of Propaganda,” alleging that he regularly undermines the country’s democratic credentials while on foreign visits.

‘Democracy Under Wholesale Attack’

Responding to a question on India’s role in global affairs, Gandhi contrasted India’s structure with China’s centralised model. “India has tremendous potential with its 1.4 billion people. But unlike China, which is very uniform, India is decentralised, with multiple languages, cultures, and religions. It is a far more complex system,” he explained.

While expressing optimism about India’s future, Gandhi cautioned that the country must overcome deep internal challenges. “The single biggest risk is the attack on democracy that is taking place. India is essentially a conversation among all its people, and that requires space for every tradition, religion, and idea. Right now, there is a wholesale attack on that system,” he said.

He further warned of growing divides within the country. “We have 16–17 languages and different religions. For India to succeed, these traditions must thrive and have space to express themselves. We cannot do what China does, suppress people and run an authoritarian system. Our design will not accept that.”

Linking Global Power to Energy Shifts

Gandhi also drew historical parallels, telling students that major empires rise during energy transitions. “The British mastered the steam engine and coal, becoming a superpower. The Americans managed the move to petrol and the internal combustion engine. Now, the world is shifting to the electric motor and the battery,” he said, arguing that global influence will hinge on who controls this transition.

He suggested that China currently has the upper hand in this race. “The real contest is between the US, with its maritime vision of the world, and China, with its terrestrial vision. So far, the Chinese are winning,” Gandhi added.

He also slammed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, alleging that its ideology is "to beat weak people."

“In his book, Savarkar has written that once he and his few friends beat up a Muslim man, and they felt very happy that day. This is RSS ideology is….to beat weak people," he added.

BJP Fires Back

The BJP’s response was swift and fierce. Actor-turned-MP Kangana Ranaut launched a scathing attack on Gandhi, accusing him of disgracing India on foreign soil.

“He is a disgrace. Everyone knows he is trying to defame the country everywhere. If he is saying Indians are quarrelsome or dishonest, he is calling our people brainless. That is why I say he is a disgrace. He always brings shame to the country, and the country is ashamed of him,” Ranaut said.