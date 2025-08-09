Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'80 Voters In One House': EC Officials Probe Rahul Gandhi's Claim, Find No Residents

After Rahul Gandhi's claims of voter fraud in Karnataka's Mahadevapura, election officials are verifying voter registrations at suspect addresses.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Aug 2025 11:56 AM (IST)

In the wake of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s explosive allegations of widespread voter fraud in Karnataka’s Mahadevapura Assembly segment during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, election officials have begun field visits to verify the claims. Although the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not initiated a formal probe, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) inspected multiple addresses highlighted by Gandhi to cross-check voter registrations.

'80 Voters In One Home'

Among the locations visited were Muni Reddy Garden, 5th Cross Road behind Tulasi Talkies, and 153 Biere Street—a microbrewery on Hagadur Main Road, as per a report on Deccan Herald. At Muni Reddy Garden’s House No. 35, cited for having 80 registered voters, officials found a single tenant—a food delivery executive from West Bengal—who was unaware of the controversy surrounding his modest 10-foot-wide residence, reported The Print.

At 153 Biere Street, BLOs found that the registered voters were no longer employed there; ownership of the establishment had changed earlier this year, making voter verification impossible at the site.

Rahul Gandhi's Vote Theft Allegations

Rahul Gandhi’s allegations are based on a six-month Congress investigation alleging over 1,00,250 fraudulent votes, including duplicate entries, fake or invalid addresses, bulk registrations at single addresses, invalid photographs, and suspicious Form 62 entries.

"Our internal polls indicated that we were expected to win 16 seats in Karnataka (in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections). However, we won nine. We then focused on the seven unexpected losses and chose the Mahadevapura Vidhan Sabha constituency. All the data we have here is from the 2024 elections, sourced from the Election Commission," he asserted, as per PTI.

Taking to X, Rahul Gandhi tagged his press conference video and said, "Vote Chori is an Atom Bomb on our democracy."

Published at : 09 Aug 2025 11:56 AM (IST)
