Putin’s Salary Vs Trump And PM Modi: Who Earns The Most?

HomeNewsIndiaPutin’s Salary Vs Trump And PM Modi: Who Earns The Most?

Despite ruling one of the world's most powerful military nations, Vladimir Putin's official salary isn't as high as many people think.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Dec 2025 11:49 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Vladimir Putin India Visit: Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to arrive in India on a two-day visit today. Amidst this, a question arises: What are the official salaries of presidents and prime ministers? When we talk about powerful world leaders, people often assume they possess considerable wealth, luxurious homes, and hefty salaries. Let's find out how much Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, and Narendra Modi actually earn.

Official Income Of Russian President Putin

Despite ruling one of the world's most powerful military nations, Vladimir Putin's official salary isn't as high as many people think. According to public Russian records, Vladimir Putin's annual salary is approximately $140,000, which is about Rs 1.16 crore. This is his basic salary and doesn't reflect all the benefits he receives.

In addition, Putin receives various presidential benefits, including a government residence, full-time security deployment, extensive travel facilities, and other government-provided amenities.

Donald Trump's Salary

The President of the United States officially holds the position of the highest-paid leader. Donald Trump receives a basic salary of $400,000 annually, which is approximately Rs 3.32 crore. Additionally, he receives extra fixed allowances for travel, entertainment, and home management. Including these, his total official salary is approximately $569,000.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Salary

Compared to Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's salary is considerably lower. His total monthly income is approximately Rs 1.66 lakh, which includes basic salary and various allowances. This amounts to about 20 lakh rupees annually. In terms of official income, he lags behind leaders like Trump or Putin.

It's worth noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes only Rs 50,000 as his personal salary. The Prime Minister donates the rest to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund. Although his official income is very low, he receives all standard government entitlements, such as SPG security, an official residence, staff, and government-funded travel expenses.

Published at : 04 Dec 2025 11:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
Putin India Visit Putin Salary Donald Trump Salary PM Narendra Modi Salary
