A 58-year-old farmer lost his life in Punjab’s Mansa district on Sunday after a wall of a brick kiln warehouse collapsed following heavy rainfall. The tragic incident, which was captured on CCTV, took place in Jawaharke village. According to ABP Sanjha, the deceased has been identified as Jagjiwan Singh.

CCTV visuals show a wall collapsing in Jawharke Village, claiming the life of a farmer.



The mishap occurred early in the morning when Singh was on his way to his fields on a bicycle. Local resident Kuldeep Singh told reporters that he rushed outside after hearing the loud crash of the falling wall. He saw Jagjiwan Singh trapped beneath the debris, ABP Sanjha's report said. Singh was immediately taken to hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Villagers Claim Prior Warnings Ignored

Kuldeep Singh further alleged that villagers had earlier raised concerns about the deteriorating condition of the wall with the kiln owner. “The brick kiln owner had been informed several times about the poor condition of the wall but paid no attention,” he said.

Jaspreet Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) of Thana City One, confirmed that police have begun an investigation into the incident. He stated that the entire collapse was recorded on CCTV cameras, which will form part of the inquiry, Dainik Jagran reported.

Heavy rainfall has lashed several parts of Punjab, exacerbating flood conditions caused by the swollen Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers, as well as seasonal rivulets. The incessant downpour is attributed to heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of these rivers in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more showers, with a prediction of heavy rain at isolated places on Sunday and Monday, and light to moderate showers expected until Tuesday.

In the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Sunday, a number of areas across the state received significant rainfall, with Amritsar recording 60.9 mm, Ludhiana 30.4 mm, Bathinda 62 mm, and Faridkot 48.8 mm. Other districts also received substantial rain, including Gurdaspur (9.6 mm), Fazilka (16.5 mm), Ferozepur (46 mm), Mansa (17 mm), Mohali (2.5 mm), and Sri Anandpur Sahib (28 mm). The Union Territory of Chandigarh also experienced heavy rain on Sunday.

Widespread Flooding Across Punjab Districts

The flood situation has severely impacted villages in several districts, with Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur, and Amritsar being the worst affected. As the water levels rise, thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes and farmlands. The flooding has also led to significant crop damage and the submerging of villages.

Relief and rescue operations are currently underway on a "war footing" in the flood-hit areas. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Army, the Border Security Force (BSF), Punjab Police, and district authorities are all engaged in these efforts, working tirelessly to evacuate stranded residents and provide essential supplies.

The heavy rainfall is not confined to Punjab alone. Neighbouring Haryana is also bracing for the weather, with the IMD forecasting light to moderate rain at many places from August 31 to September 2, and the possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated locations until September 3.