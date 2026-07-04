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English NewsNewsIndiaProf Arun Mohan Sherry is new IIM Shillong director

Prof Arun Mohan Sherry is new IIM Shillong director

Lucknow, Jul 3 (PTI): Prof Arun Mohan Sherry, the founding director of the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Lucknow, has been appointed Director of the IIM Shillong for a five-year ter.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 04 Jul 2026 12:06 AM (IST)

Lucknow, Jul 3 (PTI): Prof Arun Mohan Sherry, the founding director of the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Lucknow, has been appointed Director of the IIM Shillong for a five-year term.

The appointment was made by the President of India, in her capacity as the Visitor of IIMs.

Sherry, who has been leading IIIT Lucknow since 2019, will head the Indian Institute of Management Shillong, one of the country's premier management institutions.

Sherry told PTI that focus would be on the use of AI in research, data science and business.

"AI is a reality now. And since this is what we specialise in, we will give a new direction to business education," he added.

He said that efforts would also be made to tap the current interest and awareness in undergraduate programmes in business management.

"Special emphasis would be on globalisation as technology has made education sans borders a reality. So my effort would be on the use of technology in the area of higher education, especially business education," he said.

Lifelong learning would be another focus area, Sherry said, adding, "As technology is advancing, changing so fast that what one is learning today is outdated tomorrow." "That's why continuous education and learning are the key," he said.

An academician with more than three decades of experience, Sherry is credited with transforming IIIT Lucknow into a fast-growing institute with a focus on academic excellence, research, innovation, start-up promotion and industry collaboration.

Before joining IIIT Lucknow, he held senior leadership positions at NMIMS, IMT Ghaziabad and HCL TalentCare.

An MSc gold medallist, Sherry completed his M Tech in Computer Science from IIT Kharagpur and later obtained a PhD.

He has received several recognitions for his contributions to higher education and institution building and has authored numerous research publications in computer science, artificial intelligence and digital transformation. PTI MAN CDN APL

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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