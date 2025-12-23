Priyanka Gandhi As Prime Minister? Congress MP’s Remark Fuels Fresh Political Row

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Congress MP Imran Masood on Tuesday endorsed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as a potential prime minister, invoking her political lineage and likening her resolve to that of her grandmother, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. His remarks quickly snowballed into a political flashpoint, drawing sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The BJP seized on the comments to argue that even Congress leaders no longer have confidence in Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, framing Masood’s statement as a public sign of internal dissent within the opposition party.

‘Make Her PM And See How She Retaliates’

Speaking to ANI, Masood praised Priyanka Gandhi’s political pedigree and projected toughness. “Make her the Prime Minister and see how she will retaliate like Indira Gandhi. She is Priyanka Gandhi. She has Gandhi added behind her name,” he said. Referring to Indira Gandhi’s legacy, Masood added that she had inflicted damage on Pakistan “that those wounds still haven’t healed”.

The Congress MP made the remarks while responding to BJP allegations that Priyanka Gandhi, the Wayanad MP, had not spoken forcefully enough on atrocities against minorities. Days earlier, Priyanka Gandhi had posted on X condemning the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu man accused of blasphemy in Bangladesh, and urged the Indian government to take note of what she described as “rising violence against Hindu, Christian, and Buddhist minorities” in the neighbouring country.

Clarification Follows, BJP Sharpens Attack

Masood later sought to clarify his remarks, saying he was asked specifically about Priyanka Gandhi and responded by drawing a comparison with Indira Gandhi. “If we look from the perspective of Indira Gandhi, you’ll understand that if she would have been in power, the Hindus in Bangladesh would not have been facing the kind of situation they are in today,” he said.

He was quick to add that “Rahul Gandhi is our leader,” attempting to tamp down speculation about any leadership shift within the Congress.

The BJP, however, doubled down on its attack. Addressing a press conference, party spokesperson Shahzad Poonawalla claimed Masood’s comments reflected a deeper crisis in the Congress. “Congress MP Imran Masood clearly said that he has no faith in Rahul Gandhi any more, ‘Rahul hatao, Priyanka Gandhi laao’,” Poonawalla said. “It cannot be clearer that no one has confidence in Rahul Gandhi.”

Poonawalla further alleged that some Congress leaders were now pushing Priyanka Gandhi as a prime ministerial face, with her husband Robert Vadra reportedly backing such a move. According to the BJP, this showed Rahul Gandhi had lost not just public support but the confidence of his own party, a claim the Congress has not officially responded to.