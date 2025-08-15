'Our Military Did What Was Due For Decades': PM Modi On Op Sindoor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the nation from the Red Fort on Independence Day, applauded the Indian Armed Forces for the precision and success of Operation Sindoor. He said the military was given “full freedom” to carry out the mission and made it clear that India draws no distinction between terrorists and the governments that support or shelter them.

Operation Sindoor: PM Modi Praises Armed Forces

“After April 22, we gave full freedom to our armed forces to strike at the heart of terror. They struck several kilometres inside terrorist territory. An anti-terror operation of such scale was due for several decades,” PM Narendra Modi said while addressing India’s response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

From May 7 to 10, the Army, Navy, and Air Force jointly targeted terror and military infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The operation was launched in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 people, including tourists.

Issuing a stern warning to adversaries, PM Modi said nuclear threats against India would not be accepted. “Nuclear blackmail has been continuing for a long time, but it will no longer be tolerated. If our enemies persist in such attempts, our armed forces will respond,” he declared.

He stressed that India’s forces would act “on their own terms, at a time of their choosing, and by achieving the objectives they set” to give a “befitting reply” to any provocation.

India's Waters Belong To India’s Farmers: PM Modi

Turning to the Indus Waters Treaty, PM Modi criticised the agreement’s impact on Indian farmers. “India has now decided, blood and water will not flow together,” he said. Modi noted that water from the Indus River system has long irrigated enemy lands while farmers in India suffered losses for decades.

“The people of our country have clearly understood how unjust and one-sided the Indus agreement is. The waters of rivers originating in India have been irrigating the fields of our enemies, while the farmers and the land of my own country remain thirsty without water. This was such an agreement that has caused unimaginable damage to the farmers of my country for the last seven decades. Now, the right over the water belongs only to the farmers of India,” he said.

Independence Day 2025: Ceremonial Welcome at Rajghat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Red Fort to a warm welcome from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State Sanjay Seth, and the Chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force. He was presented with a ceremonial guard of honour by the National Flag Guard, featuring 128 personnel from the three services and the Delhi Police, led by Wing Commander Arun Nagar.

Before the ceremony, Modi visited Rajghat to offer floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, marking the beginning of the 79th Independence Day celebrations in the national capital.