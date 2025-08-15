Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaModi Independence Day Speech: PM Praises Nehru’s Role In Strengthening India's Constitution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his 12th consecutive address to the nation from the Red Fort on the 79th Independence Day, and praises former PM Nehru's role in Strengthening Constitution.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Aug 2025 08:17 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday delivered his 12th consecutive Independence Day address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort. PM Modi also hoisted the national flag as India marked its 79th Independence Day.

In his Independence Day speech PM Modi also praised the role of Former Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru for his role in strengthening the constitution of India. 

This year's Independence Day celebrations carry the theme 'Naya Bharat,' reflecting the government's vision of achieving 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. This year’s Independence Day festivities will also highlight the success of Operation Sindoor. At Gyanpath, the view cutter will feature the operation’s emblem, complemented by floral displays inspired by its theme.

Ahead of his address at the Red Fort, PM Modi also extended wishes to the nation on Independence Day through a post on X. Sharing a vision for ‘Viksit Bharat,’ PM Modi wrote: “Wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day. May this day inspire us to keep working even harder to realise the dreams of our freedom fighters and build a Viksit Bharat. Jai Hind!” 

In his speech today PM Modi said, "This great festival of freedom is a festival of 140 crore resolutions..."

Flying Officer Rashika Sharma assisted the Prime Minister in unfurling the national flag, followed by a shower of flower petals from two Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopters — one bearing the tricolour and the other the Operation Sindoor flag. The aircraft was piloted by Wing Commanders Vinay Poonia and Aditya Jaiswal.

In his 98-minute Independence Day speech on August 15, 2024, he strongly advocated for a “secular” civil code to replace the existing system, which he described as “communal” and fostering “discrimination,” while also calling for simultaneous elections. He had declared plans to add 75,000 medical seats across the country over the next five years.

Published at : 15 Aug 2025 07:47 AM (IST)
Independence Day PM Modi Independence Day 2025 79th Independence Day
