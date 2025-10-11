PM Modi Launches Rs 42,000 Crore Investment, New Schemes In Major Agricultural Boost

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi Launches Rs 42,000 Crore Investment, New Schemes In Major Agricultural Boost

By : ANI | Updated at : 11 Oct 2025 11:59 PM (IST)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a series of transformative initiatives for India's agriculture and allied sectors at an event held at Pusa, Delhi, on Saturday, a statement from the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare said. He interacted directly with groups of farmers engaged in pulse cultivation, the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF), animal husbandry, and fisheries, discussing their challenges and innovations.

The occasion also marked tributes to eminent social reformers such as Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan and Nanaji Deshmukh on their birth anniversaries.

Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare, and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Minister of State Shri Bhagirath Choudhary were also present on the occasion with the Prime Minister.

The launch of the 'Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana' and the 'Self-Reliance in Pulses Mission' marks a major milestone in India's agricultural journey. The 'PM Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana' is a coordinated initiative involving 36 sub-schemes across 11 ministries, designed to accelerate agricultural progress in aspirational districts. The 'Self-Reliance in Pulses Mission' aims to make India self-sufficient in pulses production, reducing dependence on imports in light of rising domestic demand.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation for 1,100 projects under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF), animal husbandry, fisheries, and food processing sectors. Together, these initiatives represent a historic investment exceeding Rs 42,000 crore, paving the way for the creation of modern cold storage facilities, processing units, and warehouses across rural India.

The Prime Minister felicitated farmers, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), cooperatives, and individuals demonstrating exceptional innovation and contribution to agricultural development. Their achievements were recognised as exemplary models of India's growing rural enterprise ecosystem.

Expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that under PM Modi's leadership, the government ensured that the surge in global fertiliser prices did not affect Indian farmers. "A bag of urea continues to be available at just Rs 266, and DAP (Di-Ammonium Phosphate) at Rs 1,350, due to massive government subsidies," he said. The Union Minister also noted that the reduction in GST on agricultural machinery has made modern equipment more affordable for farmers nationwide.

Chouhan highlighted that the Central government has significantly increased the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for major crops: by Rs 160 per quintal for wheat, Rs 200 plus for gram, Rs 300 for lentil, Rs 250 for mustard, and Rs 600 for sunflower.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 11 Oct 2025 11:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi Krishi Yojana Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhaanya Self Reliance
