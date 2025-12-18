Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







In a significant clarification under matrimonial law, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday held that couples seeking divorce by mutual consent are not invariably required to live separately for at least one year, as outlined in the Hindu Marriage Act (HMA), 1955. The court ruled that this requirement can be waived in appropriate cases, offering relief to couples trapped in irretrievably broken marriages.

The ruling came after a Division Bench sought authoritative guidance on whether the one-year separation period is an absolute precondition for filing a mutual divorce petition under the Act.

A Question That Set the Tone

At the very outset, the court framed the issue with a striking rhetorical question: Is a court compelled to delay a divorce by mutual consent, forcing unwilling spouses not into marital harmony, but into a matrimonial abyss?

That question shaped the reasoning which followed.

What the Bench Decided

A three-judge Bench comprising Justices Navin Chawla, Anup Jairam Bhambhani and Renu Bhatnagar held that the requirement of “living separately for a period of one year” under Section 13B(1) of the HMA is directory, not mandatory. In simpler terms, courts may waive this condition in deserving cases.

The Bench clarified that both Family Courts and High Courts have the authority to grant such waivers when circumstances justify them.

How the Law Was Interpreted

Relying on multiple Supreme Court judgments and their interpretations, the High Court explained that Section 13B(1) must be read harmoniously with Section 14(1) of the HMA.

While Section 13B(1) deals with divorce by mutual consent, Section 14(1) empowers courts to relax statutory waiting periods in cases involving:

Exceptional hardship to the petitioner, or

Exceptional depravity on the part of the respondent.

According to the court, even when spouses opt for divorce by mutual consent, that decision is rarely without cause. The mutual agreement to part ways often reflects deeper, unresolved issues within the marriage.

Forcing Continuation of a Broken Marriage Serves No Purpose

The Bench strongly cautioned against prolonging marriages that have effectively collapsed. Keeping spouses locked in such relationships, it observed, would be “wholly undesirable” and could lead to severe psychological and emotional distress, distress that may itself qualify as exceptional hardship under the law.

The court also acknowledged a practical reality: delaying divorce in some cases may permanently damage the future prospects of one or both spouses, preventing them from rebuilding their lives or forming meaningful relationships.

In such situations, the argument that waiting periods allow room for reconciliation loses force. As the court noted, not all relationships can be repaired.

Individual Autonomy Over Social Pretence

While recognising the social and cultural importance attached to marriage, the High Court made it clear that when both spouses are fully aligned on ending the marriage, forcing its continuation serves only a façade of social morality.

Preserving appearances, the court said, cannot come at the cost of personal autonomy, dignity and emotional well-being.

Key Takeaways From the Judgment

Summarising its conclusions, the Delhi High Court held:

The one-year separation period under Section 13B(1) can be waived by invoking the proviso to Section 14(1) of the HMA.

Waiver of the one-year requirement does not automatically mean the six-month “cooling-off” period under Section 13B(2) is also waived. Both must be considered independently.

If the court finds that both waiting periods deserve waiver, it is not legally required to delay the effective date of the divorce decree. The decree may take effect immediately.

Waivers are not routine and must be granted only when exceptional hardship or exceptional depravity is clearly established, in line with Supreme Court guidelines.

Both Family Courts and High Courts are competent to grant such waivers.

If a waiver is obtained through misrepresentation or concealment, the court may defer the divorce, dismiss the petition, or allow parties to reapply after the statutory period ends.

Why This Ruling Matters

This decision brings much-needed clarity to the interpretation of waiting periods under the Hindu Marriage Act. More importantly, it reinforces the principle that matrimonial law should not become a tool for prolonging emotional suffering where a marriage has clearly lost its meaning.

By reaffirming judicial discretion, the Delhi High Court has signalled a more humane and pragmatic approach, one that balances the institution of marriage with the lived realities of those bound by it.