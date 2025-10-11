Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Trump Considers Modi Great, Personal Friend: US Envoy Meets PM

Trump Considers Modi Great, Personal Friend: US Envoy Meets PM

Gor expressed optimism about the future trajectory of bilateral ties, emphasising the shared commitment to enhancing strategic partnerships between the two nations.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Oct 2025 08:41 PM (IST)
In his first public statement since Senate confirmation, US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor described his recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “incredible,” underscoring the strengthening of India-US relations. During the discussions, Gor highlighted key areas of cooperation, including trade, critical minerals, and defence. His comments come amid ongoing trade tensions, notably the 50% tariffs imposed by the US on Indian exports. Despite these challenges, Gor expressed optimism about the future trajectory of bilateral ties, emphasising the shared commitment to enhancing strategic partnerships between the two nations.

PM Modi welcomed the envoy, sharing a framed photograph featuring himself with Trump, signalling continued goodwill between the nations. “Glad to receive Mr Sergio Gor, Ambassador-designate of the US to India. I’m confident his tenure will further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership,” PM Modi tweeted.

Before meeting the Prime Minister, Gor held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, highlighting the importance of diplomatic dialogue amidst ongoing trade tensions. Relations between the two countries have been tested following Trump’s decision to impose a 50 per cent tariff on Indian exports, including an additional 25 per cent duty on India’s Russian crude oil purchases, measures New Delhi termed “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable.”

Despite the tariff dispute, Gor emphasised that Trump regards PM Modi as “a great and personal friend,” and recent phone conversations between the two leaders have raised hopes for progress in bilateral trade negotiations. Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal confirmed that India and the US are engaged in continuous dialogue on a proposed trade deal. “Talks are on at various levels. We will provide more information soon on how we are planning to move forward,” Goyal said in Doha, stressing that India is committed to protecting the interests of farmers and the dairy sector,a stance consistent with trade pacts signed with the UK, Australia, and the EFTA bloc.

As India and the US work towards a potential agreement, officials indicate there is a strong possibility of meeting the November deadline for finalising the trade pact, balancing diplomatic engagement with domestic priorities.

Published at : 11 Oct 2025 08:00 PM (IST)
Donald Trump PM Modi Donald Trump. Sergio Gor
