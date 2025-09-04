PM Modi, Singapore PM Lawrence Wong Hold Bilateral Talks In Delhi To Boost Strategic Ties

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi, Singapore PM Lawrence Wong Hold Bilateral Talks In Delhi To Boost Strategic Ties

Singaporean PM Lawrence Wong also met with Indian External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, discussing global and regional developments.

By : ANI | Updated at : 04 Sep 2025 01:42 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a bilateral meeting with his Singaporean counterpart, Lawrence Wong. Prime Minister Modi met PM Wong at the Hyderabad House in the national capital. Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also called on PM Wong and discussed strengthening India-Singapore ties.

Jaishankar expressed hope that Wong's talks with Prime Minister Modi would chart a roadmap for the nations' ties. In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Pleased to call on PM Lawrence Wong of Singapore this morning in Delhi. Appreciate his constant encouragement for the strengthening of India-Singapore ties. Confident that his talks later today with PM Narendra Modi will chart a roadmap for our contemporary ties."



Following his meeting with EAM Jaishankar, Singapore PM Wong said that the discussion between the two leaders revolved around global and regional developments among other issues. "With India External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar-- We discussed regional & global developments, and the good progress in India-SG cooperation," Wong said.

Commenting on his visit, Wong said he had a "productive start" to his trip to New Delhi. In a post on X, he stated, "Had a productive start to my visit in New Delhi. Last evening, I joined overseas Singaporeans and friends of Singapore for a special SG60 reception. Many had travelled from different parts of India Chennai, Mumbai, and beyond to be part of this occasion."

During his official visit to India, Wong also met Union Health Minister and BJP national president JP Nadda on Wednesday in New Delhi, further strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries. The Singaporean PM arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday for a three-day official visit.

Yesterday, Wong, accompanied by his wife Loo Tze Lui, paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi by laying a wreath at Rajghat. In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "PM Lawrence Wong of Singapore paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi by laying a wreath at Raj Ghat. Bapu's universal ideals of truth and non-violence continue to inspire us."

On Tuesday, Wong held discussions with Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman, focusing on strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations. Ministry of Finance stated that the discussion centred on enhancing cooperation in critical areas, including trade and investment, fintech, skill development, sustainability, healthcare, and connectivity. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 04 Sep 2025 01:42 PM (IST)
