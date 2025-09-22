Prime Minister Narendra Modi began Navratri 2025 by invoking the spirit of devotion and spirituality. Today, on the first day of the festival, he shared a soulful rendition of the bhajan, "Ya Devi Sarv Bhuteshu," sung by the late Pandit Jasraj, celebrating the festival through music and tradition.

“Navratri is about pure devotion. So many people have encapsulated this devotion through music. Sharing one such soulful rendition by Pandit Jasraj ji,” PM Modi posted on X, adding that he welcomed citizens to share their own bhajan renditions or favourites for him to feature during the nine-day festival.

Navratri is about pure devotion. So many people have encapsulated this devotion through music. Sharing one such soulful rendition by Pandit Jasraj ji.



If you have sung a Bhajan or have a favourite one, please share it with me. I will be posting some of them in the coming days!… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2025

Wishes Of Strength And Faith

Alongside the musical offering, the Prime Minister extended warm greetings to people across the country.

आप सभी को नवरात्रि की अनंत शुभकामनाएं। साहस, संयम और संकल्प के भक्ति-भाव से भरा यह पावन पर्व हर किसी के जीवन में नई शक्ति और नया विश्वास लेकर आए। जय माता दी! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2025

Day 1 Dedicated To Maa Shailaputri

Marking the significance of the first day of Sharadiya Navratri, PM Modi highlighted that it is devoted to Maa Shailputri, the first form of Goddess Durga.

नवरात्रि में आज मां शैलपुत्री की विशेष पूजा-अर्चना का दिन है। मेरी कामना है कि माता के स्नेह और आशीर्वाद से हर किसी का जीवन सौभाग्य और आरोग्य से परिपूर्ण रहे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2025

Navratri, observed in the Hindu lunar month of Ashwin, is a nine-night festival dedicated to Goddess Durga and her various manifestations. The period is marked by rituals, fasting, devotional music, and traditional dances like Garba and Dandiya. The celebrations will conclude with Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, on October 2.