HomeNewsIndiaShardiya Navratri 2025: PM Modi Shares Pandit Jasraj’s Bhajan, Wishes Strength And Faith

PM Modi marked Navratri 2025 by sharing a bhajan by Pandit Jasraj and wished citizens strength, faith and prosperity during the festive season.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Sep 2025 09:19 AM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began Navratri 2025 by invoking the spirit of devotion and spirituality. Today, on the first day of the festival, he shared a soulful rendition of the bhajan, "Ya Devi Sarv Bhuteshu," sung by the late Pandit Jasraj, celebrating the festival through music and tradition.

“Navratri is about pure devotion. So many people have encapsulated this devotion through music. Sharing one such soulful rendition by Pandit Jasraj ji,” PM Modi posted on X, adding that he welcomed citizens to share their own bhajan renditions or favourites for him to feature during the nine-day festival.

Wishes Of Strength And Faith

Alongside the musical offering, the Prime Minister extended warm greetings to people across the country.

Day 1 Dedicated To Maa Shailaputri

Marking the significance of the first day of Sharadiya Navratri, PM Modi highlighted that it is devoted to Maa Shailputri, the first form of Goddess Durga.

Navratri, observed in the Hindu lunar month of Ashwin, is a nine-night festival dedicated to Goddess Durga and her various manifestations. The period is marked by rituals, fasting, devotional music, and traditional dances like Garba and Dandiya. The celebrations will conclude with Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, on October 2.

Published at : 22 Sep 2025 09:19 AM (IST)
