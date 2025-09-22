Zubeen Garg’s Death Certificate Lists Drowning; Assam CM Awaits Post-Mortem Report

The death certificate of late singer Zubeen Garg, issued by the Singapore High Commission, has cited drowning as the cause of his death. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the development while addressing the media, adding that the state government has already reached out for the official post-mortem report.

“The Singapore High Commission sent the death certificate of Zubeen Garg, and they mentioned the cause of death is drowning,” Sarma stated.

Assam CM Seeks Post-Mortem Report

The chief minister clarified that the death certificate is not the same as a post-mortem report. “But this is not a post-mortem report. The post-mortem report is different, and the death certificate is different. We will send the documents to CID. The Chief Secretary of the Assam Government is contacting the Singapore Ambassador to get the post-mortem report as soon as possible,” he added.

Zubeen Garg passed away on September 19 while scuba diving in Singapore, where he was attending the Northeast India Festival. According to the organisers, the singer developed breathing difficulties underwater. “He was immediately given CPR before being rushed to Singapore General Hospital. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared deceased in the ICU around 2:30 PM IST,” their statement read.

His body was first flown to Delhi and later transported to Guwahati, where thousands of grieving fans gathered at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex to pay their respects.

State Funeral in Assam

The Assam government has announced a state funeral for the late singer. “We will carry the mortal remains of Zubeen Garg from Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex at around 8 am on September 23 to the location of Kamarkuchi, where the last rites will be conducted. A state funeral will be held on September 23,” CM Sarma confirmed.

Zubeen Garg’s mortal remains are currently kept at the sports complex in Guwahati for fans and well-wishers to offer their final tributes.