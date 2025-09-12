PM Modi’s First Visit To Manipur Since Ethnic Violence, Promises All-Round Growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will begin a two-day visit to Mizoram, Manipur and Assam on Saturday, said on Friday that his government is fully committed to ensuring inclusive and all-round development of Manipur.

Ahead of his visit to the three northeastern states, the Prime Minister, in a series of posts on his X handle, outlined his vision for the region’s development.

He said: “I will be attending programmes in Churachandpur and Imphal tomorrow, 13th September. We are fully committed to furthering inclusive and all-round development of Manipur.”

“The foundation stone for road projects, National Highway projects, women hostels and more would be laid. The projects being inaugurated include the Civil Secretariat at Mantripukhri, the IT SEZ Building and the New Police Headquarters at Mantripukhri, a unique all-women’s market in various districts,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister, from Delhi, would first arrive in Mizoram’s capital to inaugurate the 51.38-km Bairabi-Sairang railway project, making Aizawl the fourth capital city in the Northeast to be connected by rail after Guwahati (Dispur), Agartala and Itanagar.

From Aizawl, he would fly to Manipur’s Churachandpur and Imphal to attend a series of events and interaction with the violence hit people.

Saturday’s Manipur visit would be the Prime Minister’s first visit since ethnic violence broke out in the state in May 2023.

In a separate post, the Prime Minister said: “I look forward to being among my sisters and brothers in Aizawl tomorrow, 13th September. This visit is very special because this wonderful city is going to be connected to the railway network for the very first time with the inauguration of the Bairabi-Sairang New Rail line. This has been built in very challenging terrain and includes several major and minor bridges.”

“The coming of railway connectivity will boost commerce and tourism. The foundation stone for key road projects will also be laid. Other projects include the foundation stone laying of Khelo India Multipurpose Indoor Hall and the inauguration of a residential school at Kawrthah and Eklavya Model Residential School at Tlangnuam,” PM Modi said in his post on X.

The Prime Minister accompanied by some Central ministers, will flag off three pairs of new train services connecting Aizawl with Delhi, Guwahati and Kolkata. The three trains are Sairang-Anand Vihar (Delhi) Rajdhani Express (weekly), Kolkata-Sairang-Kolkata Express (tri-weekly) and Guwahati-Sairang-Guwahati Express (daily). He will also address public gatherings.

From Manipur, the Prime Minister would go to Guwahati on Saturday afternoon for a two-day visit.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier said the Prime Minister will be on a two-day visit to Assam from September 13-14.

PM Modi's visit is centred on the birth centenary celebrations of cultural icon and Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika, and he will also inaugurate the official celebrations on September 13 in Guwahati.

On Sunday (September 14), the Prime Minister would unveil projects worth over Rs 19,000 crore in various places of Assam.

In another post on X, PM Modi said: “Tomorrow evening in Guwahati, I will take part in the birth centenary celebrations of the great Bhupen Hazarika Ji. His contribution to our culture, especially Assamese music and literature, is monumental. His works continue to be popular across generations.”