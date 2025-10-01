PM Modi Releases Rs 100 Coin, Special Stamp As RSS Completes 100 Years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday attended the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), describing the organisation as the "virtuous incarnation" of an eternal national consciousness that has influenced every facet of India.

The RSS, founded in 1925 in Nagpur by Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, began as a volunteer-driven organisation promoting cultural awareness, discipline, and social responsibility. Over the past 100 years, it has grown into one of India’s most influential socio-cultural organisations.

The event at Dr Ambedkar International Centre was also attended by RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. PM Modi opened his address by paying homage to veteran BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra, who passed away on Tuesday at 93, as well as to Hedgewar.

'RSS Virtuous Incarnation Of Eternal National Consciousness'

Speaking on the occasion, coinciding with Goddess Siddhidatri Jayanti and ahead of Vijayadashmi, PM Modi said, “Vijayadashmi is a timeless proclamation of the victory of good over evil, justice over injustice, truth over falsehood, and light over darkness. The establishment of RSS 100 years ago was no coincidence. In this era, the Sangh is the virtuous incarnation of our eternal national consciousness.”

The Prime Minister also released a commemorative Rs 100 coin and a special postal stamp celebrating the RSS’s contributions. He noted that the coin, for the first time in independent India, features Bharat Mata in Varada Mudra, alongside a lion and a Swayamsevak bowing in dedication. The postal stamp depicts RSS volunteers’ participation in the 1963 Republic Day Parade.

PM Modi highlighted the organisation’s impact, saying, “Just like human communities flourish on riverbanks, many lives have thrived along the stream of Sangh. The RSS has touched every aspect of this country. While it has many sub-organisations, all share one purpose — ‘Rashtriya Pratham’ (Nation First).”