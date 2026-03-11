SC Allows Passive Euthanasia In Harish Rana Case-How Is It Different From Active Euthanasia?

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The Supreme Court has allowed passive euthanasia for Harish Rana, a young man who has remained in a permanent vegetative state for over 13 years following a severe brain injury after a fall from the fourth floor of his accommodation. For more than a decade, Rana has been dependent on tubes for breathing and nutrition, with no neurological improvement recorded. Acting on a petition filed by his parents, the Court permitted the withdrawal of clinically assisted nutrition and hydration. The ruling has once again brought the debate around euthanasia in India into focus, particularly the distinction between passive and active euthanasia.

Passive Euthanasia

Passive euthanasia refers to withdrawing or withholding life-sustaining treatment, allowing a patient to die naturally from the underlying medical condition. In such cases, doctors do not directly cause death but stop medical interventions that artificially prolong life.

This may include removing ventilators, stopping feeding through tubes, or discontinuing other forms of life support. The idea behind passive euthanasia is that when recovery is medically impossible, continuing life support may only extend suffering rather than improve the patient’s condition.

In Harish Rana’s case, the Supreme Court allowed the withdrawal of clinically assisted nutrition and hydration, which had been sustaining him for more than a decade. The hospital’s medical board reportedly found no neurological improvement in 13 years, concluding that the chances of recovery were effectively zero.

Passive euthanasia is legally permitted in India under strict safeguards, following earlier Supreme Court rulings recognising the right to die with dignity.

Active Euthanasia

Active euthanasia, by contrast, involves a deliberate medical action taken to end a patient’s life.

This could include administering a lethal injection or giving medication specifically intended to cause death. In such cases, death occurs as a direct result of medical intervention rather than the withdrawal of treatment.

Because it involves intentionally causing death, active euthanasia raises significant ethical and legal concerns. As a result, active euthanasia remains illegal in India.

Key Difference

The difference between the two lies primarily in how death occurs. Passive euthanasia allows the illness to take its natural course once life support is withdrawn. Active euthanasia involves a direct act designed to cause death.

The Supreme Court’s decision in Harish Rana’s case highlights the legal and ethical balance courts attempt to maintain when medicine can no longer offer recovery. By allowing passive euthanasia under strict medical oversight, the law seeks to recognise a patient’s right to die with dignity while preventing misuse of more direct methods that actively end life.

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