Coffee At Its Finest: PM Modi Praises Odisha’s Koraput Coffee For Winning Global Hearts

HomeNewsIndiaCoffee At Its Finest: PM Modi Praises Odisha’s Koraput Coffee For Winning Global Hearts

PM Modi praised Odisha’s Koraput coffee in Mann Ki Baat, calling it “coffee at its finest” as India’s brew gains global love and recognition.

By : ANI | Updated at : 26 Oct 2025 02:14 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): In the 127th episode of "Mann Ki Baat" on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned attention to India's thriving coffee culture. He also highlighted the growing recognition of Koraput coffee from Odisha on the global stage.

"You all know about my association with tea, but today I thought, why not discuss coffee in Mann Ki Baat?" PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister further said that several people from Odisha's Koraput district had shared their pride in the region's coffee. "I have been told that Koraput coffee tastes amazing, and not only that; besides the taste, coffee cultivation is also benefiting people. There are people in Koraput who are cultivating coffee through their sheer passion," PM Modi added.

Praising India's diverse coffee-growing regions, PM Modi said, "Indian coffee is becoming very popular all over the world. That's why coffee lovers say: India's coffee is coffee at its finest. It is brewed in India and loved by the world."

He highlighted major coffee-producing belts in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. "Be it Chikmagalur, Coorg and Hassan in Karnataka; the areas of Pulney, Shevaroy, Nilgiri and Annamalai in Tamil Nadu; the Biligiri region on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border; or the areas of Wayanad, Travancore and Malabar in Kerala - the diversity of Indian coffee is truly remarkable," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also mentioned the expansion of coffee cultivation in Northeast India.

Indian coffee is known for being shade-grown, predominantly in the southern states of Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, and is often intercropped with spices. This traditional method produces a mild, full-bodied coffee with a distinct aroma, often associated with the popular "filter coffee" beverage. Historically, its cultivation began around 1600 AD when Saint Baba Budan planted the first seeds, with commercial plantations starting in the 18th century.

Mann Ki Baat is Prime Minister Modi's monthly radio programme in which he discusses important national issues with the citizens of India. The programme is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. Launched on October 3, 2014, Mann Ki Baat aims to connect with various segments of Indian society, encompassing women, the elderly, and the youth.

Apart from 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, 'Mann Ki Baat' is broadcast in 11 foreign languages, including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Balochi, Arabic, Pashto, Persian, Dari, and Swahili. Mann Ki Baat is broadcast by more than 500 centres of All India Radio. 

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 26 Oct 2025 02:12 PM (IST)
