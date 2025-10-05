Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi Pledges India Will Act As ‘First Responder’ For Nepal As Floods, Landslides Kill 40

PM Modi Pledges India Will Act As 'First Responder' For Nepal As Floods, Landslides Kill 40

Following devastating rains in Nepal causing 40 deaths and widespread damage, PM Modi expressed condolences and pledged India's support as a reliable neighbor.

By : ANI | Updated at : 05 Oct 2025 06:41 PM (IST)
New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): In the wake of the recent heavy rains in Nepal that have led to significant loss of life and property, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his condolences and reaffirmed India's role as a close neighbour and reliable partner, emphasising its readiness to support Nepal in this time of crisis.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "The loss of lives and damage caused by heavy rains in Nepal is distressing. We stand with the people and Government of Nepal in this difficult time."

"As a friendly neighbour and first responder, India remains committed to providing any assistance that may be required," the post read.

India has historically played a key role in supporting Nepal during natural disasters, including the 2015 earthquake, which killed 8,962 people and injured 21,952 and the 2020 floods, which caused 196 deaths and injured 188 people. With long-standing cultural, economic, and political ties, both countries have often extended mutual support in times of need.

Severe rainfall over the past few days has triggered landslides and flooding across several districts in Nepal, affecting thousands and resulting in casualties and destruction of infrastructure. Emergency services in the country are working to reach the worst-hit areas, with rescue operations still underway in remote regions.

The death toll in the rain-induced disaster in Nepal has now climbed to 40, confirmed the Armed Police Force (APF) Nepal.

According to the record of the security bodies of the Himalayan nation, 13 others have been injured due to floods, landslides, lightning and road accidents.

Additionally, 11 people have been reported missing in disaster-related incidents, confirmed APF Joint Spokesperson Shailendra Thapa.

The weather pattern that brought rain across Nepal since Friday night has now shifted to the eastern part of Nepal, which has been kept in the red zone following incessant rainfall.

Following the heavy rain, all 56 gates of the Koshi Barrage adjoining India have been opened following a sharp rise in the water level of the Saptakoshi River due to continuous rainfall.

The Saptakoshi Water Measurement Control Room has confirmed that the water level has exceeded the danger threshold. Given the increased threat of flooding in low-lying areas of Sunsari and Udayapur, CDO Mishra has urged residents living near the riverbanks to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions. (ANI)

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 05 Oct 2025 06:40 PM (IST)
