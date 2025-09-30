New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Delhi's Chittaranjan Park on the occasion of Maha Ashtami on Tuesday and said Durga Puja celebrations at C R Park truly reflect the spirit of unity and cultural vibrancy.

During his visit, the Prime Minister said that Chittaranjan Park is known for its strong association with Bengali culture.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Today, on the auspicious occasion of Maha Ashtami, I went to Delhi's Chittaranjan Park to take part in the Durga Puja celebrations. Chittaranjan Park is known for its strong association with Bengali culture. The celebrations truly reflect the spirit of unity and cultural vibrancy in our society. Prayed for everyone's happiness and well-being."

During his visit to CR Park, the Prime Minister visited the Kali Bari temple and offered prayers.

Following this, Prime Minister Modi went to the Durga Puja pandal set up at the Kali Mandir by the CR Park Durga Pooja Cooperative Society and paid obeisance to Maa Durga. He also performed 'aarti' of Maa Durga at the pandal.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was also present with the Prime Minister.

Also known as Delhi's mini Bengal, Chittaranjan Park is known for its Durga Puja celebrations. The area is adorned with vibrant pandals, food stalls, and cultural events celebrating the festival. The lively celebrations attract thousands of visitors from across the city.

The Durga Puja festivities have commenced across India, with people thronging to various pandals with their friends and families. Amid them, what stands out are the thematic decorations and unique concepts.

The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur. Hindu mythology holds that the goddess comes to her earthly abode at this time to bless her devotees. In 2025, Durga Puja begins on September 28 (Shashthi) and concludes on October 2 (Vijayadashami). (ANI)

