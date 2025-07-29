Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday vehemently asserted that no global leader had pressured India to halt "Operation Sindoor," as he sharply criticised the Congress for "importing issues from Pakistan" and aligning with "terrorists and their masterminds in shedding tears" following India's successful military action.

During a spirited 102-minute address in the Lok Sabha, concluding a more than 16-hour debate on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, Modi directly rebutted the Opposition's accusations regarding US President Donald Trump's repeated claims of mediating a "ceasefire." He revealed his conversation with US Vice President J.D. Vance on the night of May 9.

"No leader in the world asked India to stop its operation," PM Modi remarked after US President Donald Trump's repeated credit-seeking over the India-Pakistan ceasefire. He said US Vice President JD Vance attempted to contact him, but he was initially unavailable as he was chairing security meetings.

"On the night of 9th May, the Vice President of America tried to talk to me. He tried for an hour, but I was in a meeting with my army, so I could not pick up his call. Later, I called him back. The Vice President of America told me on the phone that Pakistan is going to launch a big attack. My answer was that if Pakistan has this intention, it will cost them a lot. If Pakistan attacks, we will respond by launching a big attack. This was my answer," he added.

#WATCH | PM Modi says, "On the night of 9th May, the Vice President of America tried to talk to me. He tried for an hour, but I was in a meeting with my army, so I could not pick up his call. Later, I called him back. The Vice President of America told me on the phone that… pic.twitter.com/OvQblROkft — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2025

The Prime Minister cited social media comments from some Pakistanis expressing shock at the Indian attack, recalling their DGMO calling the Indian DGMO saying, “Bas karo, bahut mara... stop the attack. They could not bear it any more.” He praised India's defence system, which "proved its mettle" in this era of technology-driven warfare by destroying "over 1,000 drones and missiles launched by Pakistan... midair."

VIDEO | Prime Minister Narendra Modi (@narendramodi), speaking in the Lok Sabha, says, "Pakistan begged us, called our DGMO saying that you have hit us so hard, please we request you to stop the attack. We had made very clear from the very start that we would not escalate…" pic.twitter.com/usEPUdiN0t — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 29, 2025

‘Vijayotsav of Crushing Terrorist Headquarters’: PM Modi

Modi lauded India's military response as a "vijayotsav" (victory celebration), declaring amidst applause from the treasury benches that he was presenting the "stand of Bharat." He emphasised that "India destroyed Pakistan’s military strength between May 9 and May 10. Pakistan now clearly understands that India’s response will always get bigger and that India can do anything if it engages in any misadventure in future," underscoring that "Operation Sindoor is continuing."

The Prime Minister further detailed how Vance had called him multiple times, but he was engaged in meetings with the armed forces brass before returning the call. Modi stressed that India has made it unequivocally clear it will respond to terror on its own terms, will not tolerate nuclear blackmail, and will treat terror sponsors and masterminds equally. He highlighted that "No country stopped India from acting in its defence," noting that only three out of 193 UN members spoke in Pakistan's favour—a remark aimed at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's assertion that no country condemned Pakistan and his questioning of Modi's leadership based on Trump's claims.

‘World Backed India, But Congress Didn’t’: PM Modi

Turning his criticism towards the Congress, Modi alleged that the opposition party had stooped to a low where, despite having governed India for so long, it distrusts the nation's establishment and its trust is "guided by remote control in Pakistan." He lamented, "The world supported us but, unfortunately, the valour of the armed forces did not receive support from the Congress."

Modi accused the Congress of becoming "dependent on Pakistan for issues" while India strives for "aatmanirbhar" (self-reliance). He revealed that after India targeted terror facilities, the Indian DGMO informed his Pakistani counterpart of the military action, adding that India was "waiting for an opportunity to hit back." When Pakistan retaliated, "the Indian armed forces taught it a lesson it will not forget for years," he said, claiming the neighbouring country was "brought to its knees following Indian strikes in its different corners."

Accusing the main opposition party of "importing issues from Pakistan," Modi alleged that "the Congress and its allies have become spokespersons of Pakistan’s disinformation" at a time when narratives are crucial in warfare and used to demoralise armed forces and the populace. He claimed his opponents "echo Pakistan's statements to the comma and full stop," expressing amazement that "the Congress is giving a clean chit to Pakistan in the Pahalgam attack," a jab at former Home Minister P. Chidambaram who had sought proof of Pakistani involvement.

Modi remarked that opposition parties always hoped for "Modi to get trapped" during previous surgical and air strikes, and harboured similar wishes this time, citing their campaign against his government over a BSF personnel's capture by Pakistan, who was later safely returned. "Terrorists are crying, their masters are crying and some people are crying watching them," he quipped, taking a swipe at the Congress and stating that Pakistan-based terrorist leaders, who once felt secure, now face "sleepless nights."

He accused the opposition of "politics over the deaths of 26 civilians in the Pahalgam terror attack," stating they "started to taunt him within three-four days of the tragedy." Responding to the Congress's questioning of why military action stopped when Indian forces had the upper hand, Modi asserted that "Operation Sindoor had met its 100 per cent objective by destroying terror masterminds and their facilities not only in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir but also deep within the neighbouring country."

Maintaining his focus on the Congress, he alleged that opposition leaders "seized on the propaganda being spread from across the border. They ignore facts presented by the armed forces but promote Pakistan’s lies." He reiterated that previous precise military operations like surgical strikes and the Balakot air strike also achieved their targets, yet "opposition parties questioned them too."

Operation Sindoor, the Prime Minister explained, "targeted the epicentre of terrorism, where the Pahalgam attack had been planned and terrorists were recruited and trained." In a subtle dig at Rahul Gandhi concerning WikiLeaks disclosures, Modi mentioned a Congress leader's comment that "Hindu groups are more dangerous than terror outfit LeT," adding that the party leaders had propagated links of "saffron terrorism" to the Mumbai attack despite clear evidence of Pakistan's involvement.

Addressing the opposition's query on why his government hadn't reclaimed Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK), Modi cited numerous instances where previous Congress governments, despite military advantages like in the 1971 war, failed to do so and even ceded captured territories. He specifically criticised the Congress government under Jawaharlal Nehru for losing "over 38,000 km of territory of Aksai Chin" and lambasted the Indus Waters Treaty signed with Pakistan as a "big blunder." The Modi government has since put the treaty in abeyance. "Before asking why PoK has not been taken back yet, Congress must respond -- who let it go. India is still suffering the pain of mistakes committed by previous Congress governments, starting from Jawaharlal Nehru," he declared.

Finally, Modi asserted that Operation Sindoor "demonstrated the prowess of India’s indigenous defence industry," which he said has now "raised the global demand for Indian weaponry."