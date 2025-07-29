Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, strongly condemned the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, describing it as a calculated attempt to incite communal unrest. He reiterated the government’s firm stance against terrorism and detailed India’s swift military retaliation under “Operation Sindoor”.

Calling the Pahalgam incident “the height of cruelty”, PM Modi said terrorists had targeted civilians after asking their religion. “This was a well-thought-out attempt to throw India into the fire of violence. This was a conspiracy to spread riots in India. Today I thank the countrymen that the country foiled that conspiracy with unity,” he stated.

‘Vijayotsav of Crushing Terrorist Headquarters’: PM Modi

In a fiery speech, the Prime Minister said, “I had said that this is a session of India’s ‘vijayotsav’… When I am speaking of ‘vijayotsav’, I would like to say – this is the celebration of destroying terrorist headquarters.”

He added, “The masterminds of terror have lost their sleep,” as he reflected on the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.

Highlighting the cross-border strikes, PM Modi declared, “We destroyed terror sites deep inside Pakistan within 22 minutes to avenge April 22 Pahalgam attack.”

He went on to say, “Pakistan’s airbases are still in ICU,” underscoring the extent of damage inflicted during the operation.

‘Army Was Given Free Hand, Nuclear Threats Exposed’: PM Modi

Recounting the government’s immediate response, the Prime Minister noted, “I was abroad on 22nd April. I returned immediately. And immediately after coming back, I called a meeting and we gave clear instructions that a befitting reply has to be given to terrorism and this is our national resolve.”

He emphasised that the Armed Forces had full operational freedom. “They were told to decide the when, where and how… We are proud that terrorists were punished, and it was such a punishment that the terrorist masterminds have sleepless nights even to this day,” he said.

Rejecting Pakistan’s nuclear threats, PM Modi asserted, “India has proved that nuclear blackmailing will not work anymore and neither will India bow down to this nuclear blackmailing.”

He added that several terror hubs in Pakistan were destroyed, including those in Bahawalpur and Muridke. “Our forces destroyed the terrorist bases. Third aspect, we have proved Pakistan’s nuclear threat to be false,” he said.

‘World Backed India, But Congress Didn’t’: PM Modi

The Prime Minister claimed that the international community largely supported India’s actions. “Only three countries out of 193 delivered remarks in favour of Pakistan during Operation Sindoor,” he said.

Taking a swipe at the Opposition, Modi said, “India got support from world over. We got the world support but it’s unfortunate that the valour of our brave did not get Congress’s support. Within 3–4 days, they started jumping and saying where is 56-inch chest? Where is Modi? Modi has failed.”

He criticised the Congress further, accusing them of politicising a national tragedy. “They found victory. Even in Pahalgam’s dead, they found politics. They targeted me for selfish politics. Their ‘chhichorapan’ (frivolous behaviour) was demoralising our forces.”

He added, “Opposition can get headlines in media with their attacks on me, but this cannot earn them place in hearts of people of country.”

India’s Defence Doctrine: From Sindoor to Sindhu

Laying out a three-point doctrine, PM Modi said, “#OperationSindoor makes it clear that India has decided on 3 points. 1) If there is a terrorist attack on India, we will respond in our own method, on our conditions and on our time. 2) No nuclear blackmail would work now. 3) We will not see terrorist-supporting governments and terror masterminds as two separate entities.”

He highlighted India’s technological advancements in warfare, stating that domestically produced drones and missiles played a key role in exposing the limitations of Pakistan’s weapon systems.

“The world has seen the scale of our action. From Sindoor to Sindhu, we have taken decisive steps against Pakistan,” he said. “This is the era of technology-based war. If we had not made the preparations that we have done in the last 10 years, then we could imagine how much loss we could have suffered.”

Further, PM Modi said, “India has faced terrorist attacks in the past as well. But back then, these terrorist masterminds lived carefreely and continued planning their future attacks. Now, the masterminds cannot sleep after an attack. They are constantly alert, fearing that India will come after them. This is the new normal established by India.”