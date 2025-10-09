Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
PM Modi Meets Britain's Keir Starmer In Mumbai, Talks To Focus On Trade And Tech

PM Modi Meets Britain's Keir Starmer In Mumbai, Talks To Focus On Trade And Tech

The UK Prime Minister arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday, ahead of his meeting with PM Modi. He was accompanied by a large delegation comprising business leaders and entrepreneurs.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 11:29 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his British counterpart Keir Starmer at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Thursday. The two leaders, who met for the first time after the trade agreement between India and UK was finalised, are set to hold talks focused on defence, trade, and technology.

The meeting between the two leaders in Mumbai comes as part of the process to strengthen the India UK strategic partnership. They will attend the CEO Forum and the 6th edition of the Global Fintech Fest in the city later today.

The UK Prime Minister arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday, ahead of his meeting with PM Modi in India's financial capital. The British leader was accompanied by a delegation of 125 of the UK's most prominent business leaders, entrepreneurs, university vice chancellors.  

Upon his arrival, the PM extended a warm welcome to his British counterpart and called his visit to India historic. 

In a post on X, Modi said, "Welcome Prime Minister Keir Starmer on your historic first visit to India with the largest ever trade delegation from the UK. Looking forward to our meeting tomorrow for advancing our shared vision of a stronger, mutually prosperous future."

Starmer, in his remarks on Wednesday, said the trade deal is a "launchpad" for two-way growth, with India set to be the third biggest global economy by 2028.

"We signed a major trade deal with India in July -- the best secured by any country -- but the story doesn't stop there," he said.

"It's not just a piece of paper, it's a launchpad for growth. With India set to be the third biggest economy in the world by 2028, and trade with them about to become quicker and cheaper, the opportunities waiting to be seized are unparalleled," he added.

Published at : 09 Oct 2025 10:27 AM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi Keir Starmer PM Modi In Mumbai
Read more
