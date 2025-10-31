Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spearheaded a national celebration marking the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the majestic Statue of Unity in Gujarat’s Narmada district. The occasion, observed annually as National Unity Day (Rashtriya Ekta Diwas), brought together citizens from across the country to honour India’s first Home Minister, fondly remembered as the Iron Man of India.

A Morning Of Tribute And Unity

Arriving at the 182-metre-tall Statue of Unity near Ekta Nagar at around 8 a.m., Prime Minister Modi began the day by offering floral tributes and prayers to Sardar Patel. The solemn moment set the tone for the Ekta Diwas Samaroh, a vibrant celebration that highlighted India’s unity, discipline, and cultural richness.

Following the tribute, the Prime Minister administered the National Unity Pledge, reaffirming the nation’s collective resolve to uphold Patel’s vision of an integrated and resilient India.

Parade Of Pride And Strength

The commemorative programme featured the grand Ekta Parade, showcasing India’s security forces and cultural diversity. The parade included a Guard of Honour, a flag march, and contingents led entirely by women officers, symbolising empowerment and equality.

Participants included personnel from the Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), and the National Cadet Corps (NCC), alongside mounted units featuring horses, camels, and even dogs.

Adding to the spectacle were special performances such as a women’s weapon drill, martial arts demonstrations, daredevil motorcycle stunts, and unarmed combat displays. The event also presented state and armed forces tableaux, school band performances, and a cultural segment curated by the Ministry of Culture.

Culminating the ceremony, the Indian Air Force performed an impressive air show, painting the sky with precision and patriotism.

PM Modi’s Message To The Nation

Before his arrival in Kevadia, Prime Minister Modi took to X to greet the nation on this momentous day.

“India pays homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 150th Jayanti. He was the driving force behind India’s integration, thus shaping our nation’s destiny in its formative years. His unwavering commitment to national integrity, good governance and public service continues to inspire generations. We also reaffirm our collective resolve to uphold his vision of a united, strong and self-reliant India,” he wrote.

India pays homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 150th Jayanti. He was the driving force behind India’s integration, thus shaping our nation’s destiny in its formative years. His unwavering commitment to national integrity, good governance and public service continues to… pic.twitter.com/7quK4qiHdN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 31, 2025

The Prime Minister is expected to address the gathering following the parade and cultural performances.

Honouring Legacy, Connecting Generations

A day before the national celebration, PM Modi met members of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s family in Ekta Nagar. Among those present were Patel’s grandson Gautam Patel, his wife Nandita, son Kedar, daughter-in-law Reena, and granddaughter Karina.

Sharing a glimpse of the interaction, the Prime Minister said in a post on X:

“Met the family of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Kevadia. It was a delight to interact with them and recall the monumental contribution of Sardar Patel to our nation.”