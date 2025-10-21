Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked Diwali with a heartfelt message to the citizens of India, urging them to uphold values that strengthen the nation’s unity, resilience, and progress. In his letter, Modi emphasized embracing Swadeshi products, maintaining cleanliness, practicing yoga, and promoting the spirit of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.” He highlighted that even small individual actions, when multiplied across millions, can collectively illuminate India’s path toward becoming a global symbol of stability and development.

PM Modi's Diwali Message

Modi began by extending warm Diwali greetings, describing the festival as one of energy and enthusiasm. He reflected on this being the second Diwali since the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, invoking Lord Ram’s teachings of righteousness and courage against injustice. Connecting these values to contemporary events, he remarked, “During Operation Sindoor, Bharat not only upheld righteousness but also avenged injustice.”

A symbolic milestone highlighted in his message was the lighting of lamps in districts once affected by Naxalism and Maoist violence, where peace has now been restored. Modi praised those who have renounced violence and embraced mainstream life, calling their faith in the Constitution a major national achievement.

Economic & Development Milestones



The Prime Minister also pointed to recent economic initiatives, including reduced GST rates launched on the first day of Navratri. Termed the “GST Bachat Utsav,” the initiative has helped citizens save thousands of crores. Modi reaffirmed India’s growing global stature, stating, “In a world going through multiple crises, Bharat has emerged as a symbol of both stability and sensitivity.” He called on citizens to contribute toward building a Viksit (Developed) and Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-reliant India).

Promoting Swadeshi



Modi urged citizens to take pride in local goods: “Let us promote the spirit of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat". Let us respect all languages. Let us maintain cleanliness. Let us prioritize our health. Let us reduce the use of oil in our food by 10% and embrace Yoga. All these efforts will rapidly move us towards a "Viksit Bharat".



He encouraged respect for all languages, commitment to cleanliness, and health-conscious living as daily habits.