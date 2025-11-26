‘Historic Honour’: Modi Hails Installation Of Ambedkar Bust At UNESCO Headquarters

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) A bust of Babasaheb Ambedkar was unveiled at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi described as a "fitting tribute" to the architect of India's Constitution.

"It is a matter of immense pride that today, on Constitution Day, a bust of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar was unveiled at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris," Modi said in a post on X.

The prime minister said this is a fitting tribute to Dr. Ambedkar and his role in the making of our Constitution.

"His thoughts and ideals give strength and hope to innumerable people," Modi said.

The ceremony was graced by UNESCO Director-General Khaled El Enany and Ambassadors and Diplomats of over 50 countries.

In a message on the occasion, Modi hailed Ambedkar as one of the foremost thinkers of modern democracy.

"As India commemorates 75 years of its Constitution, we honour not only a remarkable document, but the extraordinary mind and moral force behind it," Modi said.

He said rising above deep social barriers, Ambedkar upheld the transformative power of education, rightly stating that "Cultivation of mind should be the ultimate aim of human existence".

His life and work enshrined the timeless values of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity, ensuring that democracy is rooted in the dignity of every individual, the prime minister said.

"It is deeply symbolic that his bust finds a home at UNESCO, an institution devoted to education, science, culture and advancement of human rights," he said.

"By installing his bust here, we reaffirm our shared commitment to the dignity of every human being," PM Modi said.

The prime minister thanked the government of Maharashtra for gifting this bust and the Permanent Delegation of India to UNESCO for pursuing this initiative.

Modi also thanked UNESCO for being a gracious host to this befitting homage.

"May Dr. Ambedkar's legacy continue to inspire generations to build a more just, inclusive and compassionate world," the prime minister said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis sent a recorded message for the occasion.

