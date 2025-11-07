PM Modi To Flag Off 4 New Vande Bharat Trains From Varanasi Today: Check Full List

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, on November 8 to inaugurate four new Vande Bharat Express trains, his office announced on Thursday. The launch marks another major step toward fulfilling PM Modi’s vision of providing citizens with modern, high-speed, and comfortable travel through world-class railway services, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.

According to the PMO, the prime minister will flag off the new Vande Bharat trains at around 8:15 AM from Varanasi. The trains will operate on four major routes: Banaras–Khajuraho, Lucknow–Saharanpur, Firozpur–Delhi, and Ernakulam–Bengaluru.

The addition of these routes is expected to significantly cut travel time, improve regional mobility, promote tourism, and strengthen economic activity across key regions of India.

Banaras–Khajuraho

The Banaras–Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express will directly connect two of India’s most culturally and spiritually significant destinations.

According to the PMO, the train will reduce travel time by nearly 2 hours and 40 minutes compared to existing services. It will link revered locations such as Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Chitrakoot, facilitating smoother travel for pilgrims and tourists.



The service is expected to boost religious and cultural tourism and offer a swift and comfortable journey to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Khajuraho.

Lucknow–Saharanpur

The Lucknow–Saharanpur Vande Bharat Express will cover the distance in about 7 hours and 45 minutes, saving nearly an hour for passengers.



The train will benefit travelers from Lucknow, Sitapur, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Moradabad, Bijnor, and Saharanpur while improving access to Haridwar through Roorkee.



"By ensuring smoother and faster intercity travel across central and western Uttar Pradesh, this service will play a key role in enhancing connectivity and regional development," the PMO statement said.

Firozpur–Delhi

The new Firozpur–Delhi Vande Bharat Express is set to become the fastest train on this crucial route, completing the journey in just 6 hours and 40 minutes.

It will enhance connectivity between Delhi and major cities in Punjab such as Bathinda and Patiala.

The route is expected to stimulate trade, tourism, and job opportunities, contributing to the socio-economic development of border districts while integrating them more closely with national markets.

Ernakulam–Bengaluru

In southern India, the Ernakulam–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will shorten travel time by over two hours, completing the trip in 8 hours and 40 minutes.

It will connect key IT, industrial, and commercial centers, offering a faster and more comfortable travel option for professionals, students, and tourists alike.



The route aims to boost economic activity and tourism among Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, fostering stronger regional integration and growth.