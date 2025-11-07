Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaCBI Files FIR Against Ex-Punjab DGP, Wife In Son Aqil Akhter's Mysterious Death

CBI Files FIR Against Ex-Punjab DGP, Wife In Son Aqil Akhter's Mysterious Death

The CBI has registered an FIR against former Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa and ex-PWD Minister Razia Sultana, following the suspicious death of their son Aqil Akhter on October 16.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 07:23 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed an FIR against former Punjab Director General of Police Mohammad Mustafa, his wife and former minister Razia Sultana, and others over the alleged murder of their son, Aqil Akhter. Akhter, aged 35, was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Panchkula, Haryana, on October 16, according to officials.

The FIR, registered on Friday, notes that tension had been growing within the family before Akhter’s death.

In a statement released late Thursday, a CBI spokesperson confirmed, “The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR in the Aqil Akhter murder case on November 6. The FIR was registered on the allegations that Aqil Akhter, son of Mohammad Mustafa, former Punjab DGP, and Razia Sultana, former PWD minister, Punjab, presently residing at Sector 4 near the Mansa Devi Mandir, Panchkula, died under suspicious circumstances on October 16.”

Case Involves Charges Of Murder And Conspiracy

The CBI has filed the FIR against Mustafa, Sultana, Akhter’s wife, and sister under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) related to murder and criminal conspiracy. The agency’s statement highlights the seriousness of the allegations and the potential involvement of multiple family members.

According to officials, Akhtar had shared a video on social media on August 27, claiming that he had uncovered “illicit relations” between his wife and his father. In the same video, he alleged that his mother and sister were also part of a conspiracy to either kill him or falsely implicate him in a criminal case.

The case was initially being investigated by the Panchkula Police. However, the Haryana government later transferred it to the CBI for a more detailed and independent probe into Akhter’s mysterious death.

A week ago the special investigation team (SIT) probing Aqil Akhter's death recovered his personal diary that could prove to be crucial evidence in the case. The diary was recovered from his family who had been staying in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur until October 24.

Published at : 07 Nov 2025 07:20 AM (IST)
