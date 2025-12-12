Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia9 Killed In Andhra Pradesh Bus Accident; PM Modi Announces Rs. 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia

9 Killed In Andhra Pradesh Bus Accident; PM Modi Announces Rs. 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia

PM Modi expresses grief over Andhra Pradesh bus accident in ASR district. Announces Rs. 2 lakh ex-gratia for deceased and Rs. 50,000 for injured. Families to get full assistance.

By : ANI | Updated at : 12 Dec 2025 11:13 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a bus accident in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district and announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of each deceased, and Rs. 50,000 to the injured.

At least nine people were killed after a bus overturned on the ghat road between Chinturu and Bhadrachalam in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district, said ASR District Collector Dinesh Kumar.

In a post on X, PMO wrote, "Pained by the loss of lives due to a bus mishap in the Alluri Sitharama Raju district of Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM," the post further read.

President Droupadi Murmu and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu also expressed sorrow over the deaths in the bus accident.

In a post on X, the Andhra Chief Minister said officials have been instructed to assist affected families

"The accident involving a private bus carrying passengers near the Chittoor district in Alluri Sitarama Raju has deeply shaken us. It is heartbreaking that several lives were lost in this accident. I have spoken with the officials regarding the accident and gathered details about the assistance being provided to the affected individuals. I have instructed the officials to take all necessary measures to ensure that the injured receive better medical aid. The government will stand by the families of those who lost their lives in the accident," Naidu wrote.

According to the ASR District Collector, several passengers were injured in the accident and were immediately transferred to Bhadrachalam Hospital for treatment.

The cause of the accident and the identities of the victims are in the process of being determined. 

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 12 Dec 2025 11:13 AM (IST)
Tags :
Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh News PM Modi News Andhra Pradesh Bus Accident Ex-Gratia Announcement
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
IndiGo Meltdown Deepens As DGCA Grounds 4 Safety Inspectors Over Operational Oversight
IndiGo Crisis Fallout: DGCA Suspends 4 Key Safety Inspectors Over Compliance Failures
India
Former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil Passes Away At 90
Former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil Passes Away At 90
Cities
Direct Threat To Safety, Will Be Lynched In Goa: What Murder-Accused Luthra Brothers Told Delhi Court
Direct Threat To Safety, Will Be Lynched In Goa: What Murder-Accused Luthra Brothers Told Delhi Court
World
Indian Artefacts Among 600 British Empire Items Stolen In UK Museum Heist; CCTV Image Surfaces
Indian Artefacts Among 600 British Empire Items Stolen In UK Museum Heist; CCTV Image Surfaces
Advertisement

Videos

Luthra Brothers Detained at Phuket’s Indigo Hotel; India Begins Extradition Process
Goa Club Fire: Luthra Brothers Detained in Thailand, Extradition to India Underway
Goa Nightclub Fire: After 25 Deaths in Goa Fire, Club Owners Caught Hiding in Thailand
Breaking: Farmers Clash With Police in Hanumangarh, Vehicles Torched in Protest
Rajasthan Protest Update: Farmers Stick to Demands as Tibbi Tension Remains High After Violent Ethanol Plant Clash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Putin's Visit To India Was Crisis Management
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget