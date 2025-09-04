Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'Full Weight Behind India-EU FTA': PM Modi, European Union Leaders Push For Swift Trade Pact, Discuss Ukraine War

PM Modi, Costa, and von der Leyen discussed strengthening India-EU ties, prioritising the FTA and IMEEC corridor. They addressed global challenges, including the Ukraine conflict.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Sep 2025 07:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a joint telephone conversation with European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, where the leaders reviewed bilateral ties and underlined the need for an early conclusion of the India–European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the three leaders welcomed the growing momentum in India-EU relations, particularly in areas such as trade, technology, investment, innovation, sustainability, defence, security, and supply chain resilience. They underlined the significance of the India–EU Strategic Partnership in tackling global challenges, promoting stability, and strengthening a rules-based international order.

The leaders reaffirmed their “shared commitment for an early conclusion of the India-EU FTA negotiations and implementation of the IMEEC corridor,” the PMO statement said.

Next India–EU Summit on the Agenda

Building on the historic visit of the EU College of Commissioners to India earlier this year in February, Modi, Costa, and von der Leyen also discussed organising the next India–EU Summit in India at the earliest convenient date. The Prime Minister extended an invitation to the two European leaders to attend the summit in India.

Ukraine Conflict, Regional Issues

The leaders also exchanged views on pressing regional and international issues. Discussions included the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, with Prime Minister Modi reiterating India’s “consistent support for peaceful resolution of the conflict and early restoration of peace and stability.” The conversation ended with the leaders agreeing to remain in close contact.

Germany to Back India-EU Trade Deal: Jaishankar

Separately, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar expressed optimism about the conclusion of the FTA talks after discussions with his German counterpart Johann Wadephul on Wednesday. Speaking at a joint media briefing, Jaishankar said, “India would like to see its negotiations with the European Union for a free trade agreement move to a decisive conclusion soon.”

The minister noted that the talks focused on boosting bilateral cooperation in sectors including the economy, climate change, defence, and technology. He added, “We appreciate Germany’s aim to double trade with India.”

Jaishankar also welcomed Berlin’s keenness to collaborate in the semiconductor industry and the green hydrogen sector. Importantly, he stated that Wadephul had assured him Germany would “put its full weight behind the India-EU FTA.”

Calling Germany’s partnership with India “enormously important,” Jaishankar said the relationship was witnessing significant growth.

Published at : 04 Sep 2025 06:48 PM (IST)
