PM Modi Embarks On 3-Day Visit To South Africa To Attend G20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday embarked on a three-day visit to South Africa to attend the G20 summit being held in Africa. The Summit is being hosted by South Africa for the first time and will be held in Johannesburg. During his visit, PM Modi will also attend the sixth IBSA Summit on the sidelines of the G20.

In a departure statement, the Prime Minister highlighted the significance of this year’s Summit, calling it “particularly special" as it marks the first-ever G20 Summit hosted on African soil after the African Union became a member of the G20 during India's presidency in 2023.

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for Johannesburg, South Africa to attend the 20th G20 Leaders’ Summit. This will be the fourth consecutive G20 Summit held in the Global South. pic.twitter.com/jo2N4cmRV6 — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2025

PM Modi said that the G20 Summit's theme, “Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability," is based on the outcomes of previous G20 meetings held in New Delhi and Rio de Janeiro.

“I am visiting the Republic of South Africa from 21-23 November, 2025 at the invitation of H.E. Mr. Cyril Ramaphosa, to attend the 20th G20 Leaders’ Summit being held in Johannesburg under South Africa’s Presidency. This will be a particularly special Summit given that it would be the first G20 Summit being held in Africa. During India’s Presidency of the G20 in 2023, the African Union had become a member of the G20," PM Modi said in his departure statement.

He further said he would present India’s perspective framed by the philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ and and ‘One earth, One Family and One future’ at the G20.

"I look forward to my interactions with leaders of the partner countries, and participation in the 6th IBSA Summit scheduled on the sidelines of the Summit," the statement added.

South Africa will host the G20 Leaders Summit, with President Cyril Ramaphosa presiding from November 22 to November 23 at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg.



The Group of G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States, along with two regional bodies, namely the European Union (EU) and the African Union (AU), as per MEA.



The G20 members represent around 85 per cent of global Gross Domestic Product (GDP), over 75 per cent of global trade, and about two-thirds of the world's population.