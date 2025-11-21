At least 13 people were injured after a massive fire erupted on Thursday at the main venue of the ongoing UN COP30 Climate Summit in Belem, Brazil. The blaze, which began around 2 pm local time, sent thousands fleeing for safety from the “Blue Zone”, the heavily guarded hub that houses negotiation halls, country pavilions, media centres, and offices of world leaders.

Eyewitnesses said thick plumes of black smoke rose from the temporary tent structure, visible from several kilometres away. The incident forced the suspension of all summit activities in the Blue Zone.

“Thirteen individuals were treated on site for smoke inhalation. Their condition is being monitored, and appropriate medical support has been provided,” the UN COP30 Presidency and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) said in a joint statement.

𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆: Chaos erupted at the COP30 climate summit in Belém, Brazil, after a massive fire forced a panicked evacuation of the venue 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dJlaVgOHTe — Lana A. (@lana_asanin) November 20, 2025

UN officials confirmed that fire and security personnel acted swiftly, bringing the blaze under control within six minutes. The statement added, “People were evacuated safely. As a precaution, the Brazilian Government and the UNFCCC have jointly decided to temporarily close the Blue Zone while the fire department carries out a comprehensive safety assessment.”

World Leaders And Delegates Evacuated

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was present at the time and was swiftly escorted out by the UN Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS). India’s Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and his delegation were also inside the Blue Zone but exited without harm, according to India’s Environment Ministry.

Following the fire, the UNFCCC secretariat issued an urgent advisory instructing all participants to leave immediately. “There is a fire incident in Zone B. Please evacuate the venue immediately. Further updates will be communicated by the Secretariat,” the advisory stated.

Brazilian authorities took over command of the venue, which was no longer considered a UN-operated area. “The Host Country Fire Chief has ordered the evacuation of the entire premises. The Fire Service will conduct full safety checks and is expected to provide an update at 4 pm,” UNFCCC said in an update bulletin.

A subsequent bulletin confirmed that damage was limited and assured that the venue would not reopen before 8 pm. “The fire has been contained with limited damage. Delegates are advised that the venue will not reopen before 8 pm. Further communication will follow shortly,” it added.

Fire Disrupts Negotiations, Green Zone Remains Open

While the Blue Zone stayed closed pending inspection, the nearby “Green Zone," where public exhibitions and stalls are located, remained open, with events continuing as scheduled. However, the sudden disruption has cast uncertainty over the summit’s tight schedule, with many critical talks still pending ahead of the final day on Friday.

Meanwhile, the UNDSS said its personnel had immediately responded with extinguishers as the fire spread to decorative textiles. “Security personnel immediately responded using fire extinguishers until firefighters arrived. The fire was fully controlled,” its ‘Flash Report’ noted.

It added that a headcount confirmed all UN staff and delegates were safe. “There are no reports of injuries among UNSMS staff or participants. The affected area remains closed at this time,” the report said.

Minutes after the fire was brought under control, heavy rain lashed the area, compounding difficulties for thousands of evacuated delegates waiting outside the venue.

COP30, being held in Belem from November 10 to 21, has brought together negotiators from more than 190 countries to chart a global roadmap for combating climate change.